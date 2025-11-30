EXCLUSIVE: Why Secret Files 'Holding Definitive Truth About Princess Diana's Death' Will Stay Buried For Almost 60 Years

The existence of the dossier was confirmed only after persistent requests to view it from RadarOnline.com.

A spokesman for the Palais de Justice said in one refusal to open the files: "The investigation file is placed in the archives of the Paris Court of Appeal. In application of article L213-2 of the heritage code, it cannot be consulted before the expiration of a period of 75 years."

They added: "There is no online version of this archive."

A source who viewed part of the dossier said: "This secrecy stinks of a cover up and conspiracy at the highest level, and is typical of French bureaucracy."

As 2027 nears – marking three decades since Diana's fatal crash in Paris's Pont de l'Alma tunnel – several figures involved in the original proceedings say the decision to hide the file until the 2080s risks fueling suspicion rather than quieting it.

One legal source familiar with the archives said: "Sealing the documents until long after everyone involved is gone only deepens the sense that the full truth is being pushed out of reach – and many believe these files contain the definitive truth about the circumstances of Diana's death."