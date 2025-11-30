Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Princess Diana
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Secret Files 'Holding Definitive Truth About Princess Diana's Death' Will Stay Buried For Almost 60 Years

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Secret files holding truth about Princess Diana's death were set to stay sealed for decades.

Nov. 30 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Diana's secret Paris crash files will remain locked away for nearly six decades, shrouded in secrecy as the 30th anniversary of her death approaches in 2027, prompting renewed scrutiny of why the documents are being withheld until 2082.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sealed Dossier and Legal Block

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

French authorities sealed Princess Diana's crash files until 2082

The 6,000-page dossier, completed by French police in 2007 after an 18-month investigation into the 1997 crash that killed Princess Diana, 36, and Dodi Al Fayed, 42, is stored in the basement archives of the Palais de Justice in Paris.

It is guarded by armed officers and protected under an obscure rule – article L. 213-2 of France's heritage code – which blocks public access to certain national archives for at least 75 years.

As the file was finalized in 2007, it is sealed until 2082 at the earliest, though sources now told us "French authorities can extend the restriction indefinitely."

Article continues below advertisement

Fueling Suspicion and Calls for Transparency

Photo of the crashed FIAT
Source: MEGA

The 2007 inquest ruled Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were unlawfully killed.

The existence of the dossier was confirmed only after persistent requests to view it from RadarOnline.com.

A spokesman for the Palais de Justice said in one refusal to open the files: "The investigation file is placed in the archives of the Paris Court of Appeal. In application of article L213-2 of the heritage code, it cannot be consulted before the expiration of a period of 75 years."

They added: "There is no online version of this archive."

A source who viewed part of the dossier said: "This secrecy stinks of a cover up and conspiracy at the highest level, and is typical of French bureaucracy."

As 2027 nears – marking three decades since Diana's fatal crash in Paris's Pont de l'Alma tunnel – several figures involved in the original proceedings say the decision to hide the file until the 2080s risks fueling suspicion rather than quieting it.

One legal source familiar with the archives said: "Sealing the documents until long after everyone involved is gone only deepens the sense that the full truth is being pushed out of reach – and many believe these files contain the definitive truth about the circumstances of Diana's death."

Article continues below advertisement

The Mystery of the 'Lost' Files

Photo of Trevor Rees-Jones
Source: MEGA

Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash but suffered devastating injuries.

In 2007, French authorities claimed the entire dossier had been "lost" just weeks before the $17million British inquest into Di's death opened – a probe that ultimately concluded the tragic princess and her rumored lover Al Fayed had been unlawfully killed due to grossly negligent driving by paparazzi and chauffeur Henri Paul, who also died in the smash.

Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones narrowly survived but suffered catastrophic injuries.

Sources told us the French file on the horror, compiled by 30 police officers, includes thousands of pages of evidence – including around 200 witness statements, toxicology reports for Paul, previously unseen crash-scene photographs and interviews from one of the largest legal investigations in modern French history.

Lawyer Jean-Louis Pelletier, who represented paparazzo Fabrice Chassery, said in 2007 when he sought access to the dossier he was told it had vanished.

He added: "When I went in to the court to ask to see the files, I was told they weren't there. I know files go missing from time to time, but bearing in mind the size and importance of this particular one, it is extraordinary."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
A poll has shown how most Brits want Andrew Windsor to be hauled to the US to testify about his Epstein connections.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing 'Public Riot' As Poll Shows Three-Quarters of Brits Want to See Him Hauled to U.S. to Testify About 'Truth' Behind His Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Udder Shame for Sarah Ferguson — How Disgraced Ex-Duchess is 'Plotting to Use Converted Cow Shed to Write Her Money-Spinning Memoir and Sex Books Series'

The Original Evidence Remains Sealed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com confirmed the existence of the dossier after repeated requests.'

Partial photocopies were later provided to Lord Stevens, who headed the British investigation in Diana's death, but the original documents – the only version admissible in any future court proceedings – have remained sealed.

In 2006, French authorities also revealed photographs showing Diana and Dodi at the crash scene had disappeared.

A British lawyer said: "It is scarcely believable that such crucial evidence could be lost just weeks before the inquest."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.