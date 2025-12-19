Rob Reiner's Chilling Comments About Son Nick During Conan O’Brien's Party Revealed: Pals Tell of 'Petrified' Director's Fears at Memorial Service

Also in attendance at the sombre affair was The Princess Bride star Billy Crystal and his wife Janice, as well as comedian Larry David, plus Hader and O’Brien.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed their official causes of death were listed as "multiple sharp force injuries."

The manner of death for the parents was listed as a homicide.

Nick is accused of fatally stabbing his parents "in approximately the early morning hours" of Sunday, December 14. He reportedly fled the scene but was arrested later that evening and has since been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Nick made his first court appearance since his parents' deaths on Wednesday. An arraignment for his case has been set for January 7, 2026.