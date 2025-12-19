Your tip
Rob Reiner's Chilling Comments About Son Nick During Conan O’Brien's Party Revealed: Pals Tell of 'Petrified' Director's Fears at Memorial Service

picture of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner told pals he was 'petrified' of son Nick at Conan O'Brien's party, hours before he was found murdered in his L.A. home.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:42 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner told A-list pals at Conan O’Brien's festive party he was "petrified" of his son Nick — and feared the drug addict could "hurt" him.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the new claims come from a a report concerning a private memorial held in honor of the film director and wife Michele Singer, who both found knifed to death hours after the bash.

Expressing His Fears Over Son

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Reiner, who was murdered alongside wife Michele Singer, feared his troubled son had the capability to 'hurt' him.

Their troubled son Nick, who accompanied them to O’Brien's gathering, has been charged with their double murder.

Reiner, 78, and Singer, 70, wanted to keep a close eye on Nick, having reportedly become concerned with his well-being in recent weeks while he lived in the guest house at their $13.5million mansion in L.A.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nick acted erratically at the party, asking inane questions to guests and "storming off" when SNL comic Bill Hader did not take kindly to having a conversation disrupted.

A-Listers Gathered To Pay Respects

picture of Bill Hader and Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA

Bill Hader and Conan O'Brien attended the memorial event held at Albert Brooks' mansion on Monday.

But during the memorial service held at Albert Brooks' mansion in Brentwood on Monday, guests reportedly discussed the concerning comments Reiner allegedly made about his troubled son at O'Brien's bash held days earlier, namely he was "scared" of what he might do if left alone.

Minutes after Nick left the festive party following his set-to with Hader, an emotional Reiner reportedly went over to a group of friends and said: "I'm petrified of him (Nick). I can't believe I'm going to say this but I'm afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me."

Many of those in the crowd at Monday's memorial allegedly became emotional upon hearing the star's words.

Emotional Memorial

picture of Michele Singer and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Friends of Reiner and Singer mourned the murdered couple at the event.

Also in attendance at the sombre affair was The Princess Bride star Billy Crystal and his wife Janice, as well as comedian Larry David, plus Hader and O’Brien.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed their official causes of death were listed as "multiple sharp force injuries."

The manner of death for the parents was listed as a homicide.

Nick is accused of fatally stabbing his parents "in approximately the early morning hours" of Sunday, December 14. He reportedly fled the scene but was arrested later that evening and has since been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Nick made his first court appearance since his parents' deaths on Wednesday. An arraignment for his case has been set for January 7, 2026.

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/Facebook

Nick didn't view staying clean as an 'accomplishment' during frank interview.

The drug addict had been in rehab 18 times since he turned 15 as he battled his demons.

Speaking in 2018 on podcast, Nick admitted to having a tough time staying in programs that would keep him off substances.

"If I went to 30 meetings in 30 days, and I stayed sober for that whole time, but those 30 days seemed like 30 months. They're the worst 30 days of your life because you're just thinking about being sober every single day," Nick confessed to pal Dave Manheim on his Dopey podcast.

Nick also mocked the idea of committing to sobriety on the podcast.

"I'd just rather not spend my life just constantly ticking away at the days that I've stayed clean, because I don't really feel staying clean is an accomplishment in life," he scoffed. "Because a lot of just clean people don't do great things."

