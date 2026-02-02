EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Rob Reiner's Son Really Snapped One Month After His Parents Were Found Butchered in Bed

Shocking information has emerged about Nick Reiner in the weeks leading up to the brutal murder of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 32, who at press time had yet to enter a plea and was being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, reportedly suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

He is said to have changed his medication due to unwanted weight gain a month before the couple were fatally stabbed to death in bed at their Brentwood home.