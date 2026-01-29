Housewives in Chaos! Radar Reveals the Brutal Fights That Exploded on 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip' Set
Jan. 29 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Filming for Bravo's Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip began taping earlier this month, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that multiple fights broke out between the stars while the show was being filmed.
While Bravolebrities are known for bringing the drama, it appears it was virtually non-stop during taping for this new show.
'RHOM' Star Adriana de Moura Fought With Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton
When footage from a party that was taped for the show surfaced earlier this week, Real Housewives of Miami "friend" Adriana de Moura was seen in a heated confrontation with star Alexia Nepola.
According to one source, the two were "going at it" and "yelling."
Another insider claimed it was a "stupid argument" that stemmed from de Moura being a featured performer as she sang at the event.
"Alexia was jealous that Adriana was performing to celebrate 20 years of The Real Housewives," the source noted. "She was so livid that she and Marysol walked out during her performance. Due to this, Adriana confronted her."
"Alexia made it all about herself and didn't respect the celebration," they added.
NeNe Leakes Involved In an Argument
According to a different insider, NeNe Leakes, who Radar first informed readers was in talks to return to Bravo, got into it when the cast made their stop in Atlanta.
"NeNe was arguing with one of her former cast members, and the rumor is it was Lisa Wu," a source divulged.
"Apparently," they continued, "NeNe felt like she hadn't supported her regarding something in the past, and they got into it."
While there weren't a lot more details the source had on this altercation, Carlos King, a former producer on Real Housewives of Atlanta, had spoken out to say he heard the Atlanta "did not disappoint."
Salt Lake City Drama
Meanwhile, another source detailed there was drama between the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City women.
"Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas went hardcore at Lisa Barlow," the insider claimed.
As Radar previously reported, former Real Housewives of New Jersey friends Melissa Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita reunited on Road Trip for the first time in years at the same party de Moura got into it with her RHOM co-stars.
When they first saw each other, a source previously shared they were "snarky" at first.
What Happened When 'RHONJ' Stars Jacqueline Laurita and Melissa Gorga Reunited?
After they greeted one another, the insider noted Gorga quickly "confronted" Laurita, asking what she had done to her.
"Jacqueline brought up some of what happened, but, honestly, it's been years since they fought, and there was no point in rehashing everything. Melissa truly didn't seem to know why Jacquleine was upset with her," they claimed.
At the end of their reunion, the pair "made up."
"They're not going to ever be best of friends," one source claimed. "But they definitely cleared the air and appeared to be having fun together. It was clear they enjoyed seeing each other after so many years apart."