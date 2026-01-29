Housewives in Chaos! Radar Reveals the Brutal Fights That Exploded on 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip' Set

When footage from a party that was taped for the show surfaced earlier this week, Real Housewives of Miami "friend" Adriana de Moura was seen in a heated confrontation with star Alexia Nepola.

According to one source, the two were "going at it" and "yelling."

Another insider claimed it was a "stupid argument" that stemmed from de Moura being a featured performer as she sang at the event.

"Alexia was jealous that Adriana was performing to celebrate 20 years of The Real Housewives," the source noted. "She was so livid that she and Marysol walked out during her performance. Due to this, Adriana confronted her."

"Alexia made it all about herself and didn't respect the celebration," they added.