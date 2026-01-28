EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga's 'Snarky' Confrontation With Estranged Friend Jacqueline Laurita — as The Show's Future Still Remains Uncertain
Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Fresh off reuniting with former archnemesis and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga also reconnected with estranged friend and former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Jacqueline Laurita, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Multiple insiders spoke to Radar to share what went down when the duo were face-to-face for the first time in years.
When Did Melissa Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita Reunite?
The reunion between the former friends took place earlier this week during a taping in Miami for Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.
While neither Gorga nor Giudice are primary stars of the new show, they were invited to attend a party. Due to this being the 20th year of the Real Housewives franchise, multiple past and present stars from the franchise are showing up and making appearances.
Upon seeing each other, one source insisted things were "snarky at first."
Melissa Gorga Brought Up the Elephant in the Room
After saying hello, one source shared Gorga was nice at first but quickly brought up the elephant in the room.
"Melissa confronted her and wanted to know what she had done to her," the insider shared.
"Jacqueline brought up some of what happened, but, honestly, it's been years since they fought, and there was no point in rehashing everything. Melissa truly didn't seem to know why Jacquleine was upset with her."
As for how things ended, multiple sources confirmed "they made up."
"They're not going to ever be best of friends," one insider insisted. "But they definitely cleared the air and appeared to be having fun together. It was clear they enjoyed seeing each other after so many years apart."
Giudice, who was present at the party, "did not" partake in filming with Gorga and Laurita, multiple sources shared.
The Pair 'Need to Keep the Peace'
As Radar recently reported, Giudice is allegedly "completely on pins and needles and walking on eggshells around Melissa since they made up."
With the future of RHONJ still uncertain, an insider insisted Giudice "is absolutely terrified that if she makes one wrong move, it could spell demise in terms of escalating an issue and harming their relationship again."
"She knows they need to keep the peace in order for RHONJ to hopefully return," they added. "Producers made it abundantly clear they won’t film another season with them at odds and refusing to be in each other's presence again."
Teresa Giudice 'Is Laser-Focused on Getting RHONJ Back on the Air'
An insider also claimed Giudice is "avoiding putting herself in any situation with Melissa where she could say the wrong thing, have something she said misconstrued, or chance rocking the boat," which could partially explain why she may have not wanted to get in between Gorga and Laurita.
"For now, she is laser-focused on getting RHONJ back and returning to it," they reiterated.
Giudice and Gorga were estranged for years, with a back-and-forth on-screen feud that began in Season 3.
While they had vowed not to speak again, Giudice had a change of heart last year, and the family came back together.