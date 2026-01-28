EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga's 'Snarky' Confrontation With Estranged Friend Jacqueline Laurita — as The Show's Future Still Remains Uncertain

Multiple insiders spoke to Radar to share what went down when the duo were face-to-face for the first time in years.

Upon seeing each other, one source insisted things were "snarky at first."

While neither Gorga nor Giudice are primary stars of the new show, they were invited to attend a party. Due to this being the 20th year of the Real Housewives franchise, multiple past and present stars from the franchise are showing up and making appearances.

The reunion between the former friends took place earlier this week during a taping in Miami for Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip .

Gorga wanted to know 'what she had done' to Laurita, a source stated.

After saying hello, one source shared Gorga was nice at first but quickly brought up the elephant in the room.

"Melissa confronted her and wanted to know what she had done to her," the insider shared.

"Jacqueline brought up some of what happened, but, honestly, it's been years since they fought, and there was no point in rehashing everything. Melissa truly didn't seem to know why Jacquleine was upset with her."

As for how things ended, multiple sources confirmed "they made up."

"They're not going to ever be best of friends," one insider insisted. "But they definitely cleared the air and appeared to be having fun together. It was clear they enjoyed seeing each other after so many years apart."

Giudice, who was present at the party, "did not" partake in filming with Gorga and Laurita, multiple sources shared.