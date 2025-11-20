EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Martina Navratilova's Wife Julia Lemigova's Airport Meltdown Revealed... as 'RHOM' Star Is Accused of 'Setting Scene Up' for Attention
Nov. 20 2025, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, was involved in an explosive airport confrontation, an insider exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com.
The melee took place in the Miami airport baggage claim area after a flight from BravoCon, according to the source, and involved her Real Housewives of Miami costar Lisa Hochstein.
Lisa Hochstein Informed Julia Lemigova She Was 'Making a Scene'
Hochstein was waiting for her bags while Lemigova was standing next to RHOM stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.
"Lisa waved hello at Alexia, and then went to grab her last bag," the source dished. "All of a sudden, Julia marched over to her and goes, 'You're speaking badly about me in the press."
The insider notes she was "ranting and raving," but was heard saying she "didn't want to make a scene."
"Lisa informed her she was indeed making a scene," the insider added, noting Lemigova was seen "pointing her finger in Lisa's face and yelling."
Hochstein told Lemigova to leave her alone, and she responded by screaming, "No, I won't," the insider continued.
"Lisa's friend was by her side and suggested to Julia they set up a call and that they shouldn't do this here," they elaborated, explaining Lemigova was causing a scene in public. "Lisa, for her part, pointed at her Meredith Marks hat and said she was 'disengaging,' referring to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's famous slogan."
The source claimed this didn't stop Lemigova, who kept "screaming at Lisa."
"Things got so heated, Lisa's friend put his suitcase out, and a driver who was there to take Lisa home also intervened to keep Julia away from her," they shared. "At that point, Lisa had had enough and screamed at Julia to 'get the f--- away' from her and was also heard saying 'f--- you.' Lisa was annoyed Julia had come at her for seemingly no reason."
The Situation 'Seemed Like a Setup'
After finally leaving Hochstein's side, Lemigova went over to her PR and the other women she'd been standing with and "was trying to spin a story that Lisa was unhinged and started with her," the insider alleged.
"After the crazy situation occurred, it definitely seemed like a setup," the source continued. "Lisa was mortified by the situation and wouldn't have gone to the press with it, but once it appeared there, it seemed even more like a cry for attention.
"There have been rumors Julia may not be returning next season to the show, and it definitely seemed like she was trying to cause a scene to get some attention and hopefully have conflict to return to the show with. It was truly crazy."
Another media outlet reported on the incident, with one source they spoke to saying Lemigova was trying to "keep things calm."
However, two eyewitnesses they spoke to said Lemigova "kept getting in Lisa's face" and Hochstein looked "shocked."
An Airport Eyewitness Speaks Out
They also alleged Lemigova "chased" Hochstein around the baggage claim, and insisted there was definitely "a scene" in front of "children, families, and elderly people."
"She came at me out of nowhere at baggage claim. I haven’t spoken to her in months outside of our BravoCon panel on stage," Hochstein shared with the outlet. "I had just gotten off a long flight and thought she was walking over to apologize for her antics during this past season."
"I calmly told her it wasn’t the time or place, but she wouldn’t stop. She was standing over me and making threats. At that point, I pointed to the Meredith Marks ‘I’m Disengaging’ hat I was wearing and told her to get out of my face," she added.
Lemigova, for her part, said she "calmly approached Hochstein to tell her I was very hurt about the things she said to press during BravoCon."
A person at the airport who was present for the scene took to Instagram to publicly shame Lemigova and go against her tale.
"I was in baggage claim last night," she wrote, tagging Lemigova. "Lisa was minding her own business, way apart from you. You were walking next to Alexia, who was wearing a matching cream velour tracksuit. Lisa had on chunky heeled black booties, a ball cap, and sunglasses (just to prove I was there).
"You need to stop this nonsense. Witnesses were there, and she was avoiding you, clearly."