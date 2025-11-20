EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Martina Navratilova's Wife Julia Lemigova's Airport Meltdown Revealed... as 'RHOM' Star Is Accused of 'Setting Scene Up' for Attention

Hochstein was waiting for her bags while Lemigova was standing next to RHOM stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.

"Lisa waved hello at Alexia, and then went to grab her last bag," the source dished. "All of a sudden, Julia marched over to her and goes, 'You're speaking badly about me in the press."

The insider notes she was "ranting and raving," but was heard saying she "didn't want to make a scene."

"Lisa informed her she was indeed making a scene," the insider added, noting Lemigova was seen "pointing her finger in Lisa's face and yelling."