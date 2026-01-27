Jeff Bezos Slammed For Partying in Paris With Wife Lauren Sànchez — as His Washington Post Newspaper Burns Ahead of Planned Firings

Fear and uncertainty have gripped the paper as staff have been left in the dark about when the layoffs will happen and how many jobs will be axed.

Managing editor Kimi Yoshino sent a memo to the sports division informing staff a correspondent would not be sent to cover the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy, which is set to kick off in less than two weeks.

"We realize this decision and its timing will be disappointing to many of you," the memo read, according to the Guardian.

Adding to bewilderment over the decision was the fact that the Post was said to have already spent around $80,000 in preparation for covering the Winter Olympics.

"It's all very confusing, and no one knows anything," said another staffer, who was not authorized to comment. "The anxiety is so sad."