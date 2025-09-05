'They Got Her The Job': Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez 'Credited' With 'Nepo Baby' Chloe Malle Landing 'Vogue' Power Seat After Bridal Cover Coup

Malle defended her decision to elevate Sánchez to such an elite style status in a Tuesday, September 2, interview after her new role was announced.

"I do think there is an element of endorsement with a Vogue cover, and I do think that it is worth taking a calculated risk," the daughter of actress Candace Bergen and director Louis Malle said of her controversial choice, where the title announced, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

Melle said she received death threats after putting Sánchez on the cover, as the New Mexico native is more known for her gaudy and often body-baring looks than the usual choice of chic A-list stars.

"You want something to be a moment, and that was a huge moment for us,” she said about making the billionaire's bride have her spot on the mag's cover. "That was what everyone was talking about. And we had that, and we owned it."