'They Got Her The Job': Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez 'Credited' With 'Nepo Baby' Chloe Malle Landing 'Vogue' Power Seat After Bridal Cover Coup

Photo of Lauren Sanchez sand Jeff Bezos, Chloe Malle
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram;MEGA

Chloe Malle made the call to put Jeff Bezos' bride on the digital cover of Vogue.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

The power behind Chloe Malle's elevation to the coveted "head of content" role at Vogue, taking over for legendary Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, may have come from a highly unlikely source outside the fashion industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez became major fans of Malle, 39, when she decided to put the former newscaster's bridal look on the digital cover of the fashion bible, in a move that irked many staffers. The billionaire is now reportedly eyeing the purchase of Vogue's parent company, where he would have a greater say over the magazine and make Malle "untouchable."

'She'll Be Untouchable'

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanches
Source: MEGA

Sanchez is more known for her racy style as opposed to being a fashion icon.

"Jeff and Lauren got her the job," a Condé Nast insider bluntly told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack. "Their support was the final seal of approval. When they made it clear to Anna they wanted Chloe, the decision was locked."

"He already owns The Washington Post," one source explained. "Adding Vogue and the rest of Condé would cement his influence in both media and culture. The timing of Chloe's hire is no coincidence."

"Chloe isn’t just Anna’s successor. She’s Jeff and Lauren’s pick," a staffer at Vogue told Shuter. They predicted, "If Bezos buys Condé, she'll be untouchable."

Wintour Out, Malle In

Photo of Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Wintour reigned atop 'Vogue' as EIC for 37 years.

Before becoming Vogue's top editor, Malle oversaw the publication's website.

Wintour, 75, stunned the fashion world on June 26 when she announced she was stepping down as EIC after 37 years and was actively looking for her replacement. The style diva is staying with Condé as the company's chief content officer.

One day after Wintour's shock revelation, Sánchez graced the cover of Vogue's digital edition in her white lace Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown. There was chatter at the time that Wintour decided to exit her job in protest over the new Mrs. Bezos' cover girl role at such a prestigious fashion outlet.

'We Owned It'

Photo of Lauren Sanchez sand Jeff Bezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot on June 27 in a lavish Venice, Italy, ceremony.

Malle defended her decision to elevate Sánchez to such an elite style status in a Tuesday, September 2, interview after her new role was announced.

"I do think there is an element of endorsement with a Vogue cover, and I do think that it is worth taking a calculated risk," the daughter of actress Candace Bergen and director Louis Malle said of her controversial choice, where the title announced, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

Melle said she received death threats after putting Sánchez on the cover, as the New Mexico native is more known for her gaudy and often body-baring looks than the usual choice of chic A-list stars.

"You want something to be a moment, and that was a huge moment for us,” she said about making the billionaire's bride have her spot on the mag's cover. "That was what everyone was talking about. And we had that, and we owned it."

'Proud Nepo Baby'

Photo of Candace Bergen and Chloe Malle
Source: MEGA

Malle calls herself a 'proud nepo baby,' as her mom is actress Candace Bergen.

Malle called herself a "proud nepo baby" in the interview and said she was going to make big changes at Vogue to reflect where she wants the publication to head and make her mark apart from Wintour's reign.

"Placing my own stamp on this is going to be the most important part of this being a success. There has to be a noticeable shift that makes this mine," she declared.

