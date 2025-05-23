EXCLUSIVE: Widow of Murdered Washington Post Reporter Jamal Khashoggi Slams Amazon Titan Jeff Bezos for Striking Ghoulish Business Deal with Husband's 'Killer'

Bezos and Amazon recently announced a $5 billion "strategic partnership" with a Saudi artificial intelligence initiative backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The deal includes the creation of a so-called "A.I. Zone" in the Kingdom.

The deal comes just six years after Prince Mohammed took full responsibility for the violent murder and dismemberment of Khashoggi, who was in Istanbul to obtain a marriage license, while also denying he ordered the attack.

A transcript of Khashoggi’s dying moments was leaked to Turkish journalists. In it, members of the Saudi assassination squad referred to Khashoggi as a "sacrificial animal" and detailed plans to carve up his body.

The journalist was posthumously named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018.