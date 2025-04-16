Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: TIME Slated Over its 100 Most Influential People List: 'A Bunch of Millionaires, Idiots… and Donald Trump'

Social media users slammed TIME for naming five Trump administration officials to its top 100 influential people list.

April 16 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

TIME Magazine has rolled out its annual list of the top 100 most influential people – and readers aren't happy with this year's picks.

Critics accused the magazine of "pandering" to celebrities spotlighted in the issue, including President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

time donald trump elon musk jd vance robert f kennedy jr
Source: MEGA

Trump was named on TIME's top 100 list for the seventh time.

In addition to Trump, 78, being named as one of the world's most influential people, notable names included singer Ed Sheeran, actresses Scarlett Johansson, Rashida Jones and Demi Moore, as well as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl winner Jalen Hurts.

While some names, such as Gisèle Pelicot – a French woman who bravely chose to testify without anonymity in her sexual assault case against her husband, sparking a movement for survivors of sexual assault – were applauded, others brought backlash online.

Elon Musk, Vice President J.D. Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump were seen as tone-deaf and "puzzling" selections.

time donald trump elon musk jd vance robert f kennedy jr
Source: MEGA

A source said the magazine was 'pandering' to the 'idiots' named in the issue.

The top dogs of Trump's administration have been at the center of controversy since well before the president took office.

Kennedy has faced backlash over his anti-vaccine movement, as well as a sexting scandal and being accused of sexual abuse by his former nanny.

Musk's has continued to drive political divide in the US as his DOGE agency gutted federal departments, leaving thousands of federal employees and veterans without jobs in the name of curbing government "waste" – all while his company SpaceX receives billions in federal funding.

In addition to his DOGE debacles, Musk's influence in the Trump administration as an unelected official – and without being confirmed by the Senate – has brought scrutiny and accusations of the country trending towards an oligarchy.

time donald trump elon musk jd vance robert f kennedy jr
Source: MEGA

Critics reacted in outrage to the scandal-ridden Trump officials named in the issue.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Time is clueless – this is just pandering to idiots it wants on its cover.

"They may be influential, but it doesn't mean they're any good at anything they do. They're obsessed with using Trump to sell mags. It's hypocritical and they're going to lose subscribers."

Online, critics echoed the insider as they slammed this year's Top 100 issue.

One X user wrote: "Trump, Musk, Vance, and Lively among the most influential? Are you kidding? Clearly, some of this list was made with his own backside."

A second added: "TIME adding all trumps buddies so he doesn't get mad at them."

Another chimed in: "Trump should not be on that list at all. He has taken on the roll of a dictator."

And a fourth simply said: "Your “Leaders” list is disgraceful."

time donald trump elon musk jd vance robert f kennedy jr
Source: MEGA

Some critics called the outlet's choices 'disgraceful.'

Some questioned if TIME's list was a "parody," as others branded the outlet a "joke."

This isn't the first time Trump has been featured on the outlet's famous list.

Trump has been featured as one of the world's most influential people, for better or worse, a total of seven times.

The president was nominated by TIME senior correspondent Brian Bennett, who said: "No other modern president has as forcefully grabbed control of the US government."

