EXCLUSIVE: TIME Slated Over its 100 Most Influential People List: 'A Bunch of Millionaires, Idiots… and Donald Trump'

The top dogs of Trump's administration have been at the center of controversy since well before the president took office.

Kennedy has faced backlash over his anti-vaccine movement, as well as a sexting scandal and being accused of sexual abuse by his former nanny.

Musk's has continued to drive political divide in the US as his DOGE agency gutted federal departments, leaving thousands of federal employees and veterans without jobs in the name of curbing government "waste" – all while his company SpaceX receives billions in federal funding.

In addition to his DOGE debacles, Musk's influence in the Trump administration as an unelected official – and without being confirmed by the Senate – has brought scrutiny and accusations of the country trending towards an oligarchy.