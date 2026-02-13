EXCLUSIVE: 'Vogue Is No Has Been' — Anna Wintour's 'Disgust' Revealed After Successor Chloe Malle's Comment 'Pierced Her Heart Like a Dagger', Body Language Expert Claims

"When Chloe says that she's inspired by Anna's work, the iconic editor gazes at her, accepting the compliment. Anna touches her hair, a grooming gesture, as she appreciates the sentiment and loves to be inspirational," body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking via Casino.org, explained.

"A mere second later, Chloe's words pierce her heart like a dagger. The word 'inspired' was great, but then Chloe says '... by what Vogue HAS BEEN,' and Anna's head turns 180 degrees, pointedly away from Chloe."

"Using the past tense does not go down well with Anna. The speed and ferocity with which Anna whips her head away from Chloe show repulsion, almost disgust at the unnecessary use of the past tense in that sentence. Vogue is no has been, says the move, it still very much IS," Honigman said about Wintour's pointed reaction.

She observed: "Chloe continues by saying '...for a long time,' and Anna's chin drops with disappointment. Thinking of the past and all the years behind her, is crushing Anna. This is causing her sadness.

"When Chloe says '...in the last thirty-seven years, ' Anna laughs! This laughter shows Anna's shock. She can't believe it's been this long. How can it have been 37 years when she's still as passionate about it as if it's day one?"