EXCLUSIVE: 'Vogue Is No Has Been' — Anna Wintour's 'Disgust' Revealed After Successor Chloe Malle's Comment 'Pierced Her Heart Like a Dagger', Body Language Expert Claims
Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
A joint interview between former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and her successor, Chloe Malle, includes plenty of physical signals the magazine maven has major "uncertainties" about the nepo baby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A top body language expert tells us exclusively that Wintour, 76, is "uneasy" with Malle, 40, whose first fully edited issue on her own is set to come out in March. The ladies sat down for a New York Times interview, where Wintour's body language showed "disgust" at some of Malle's comments about the publication's history under the fashion queen.
Anna Wintour Reacts to Chloe Malle Comment With 'Repulsion'
"When Chloe says that she's inspired by Anna's work, the iconic editor gazes at her, accepting the compliment. Anna touches her hair, a grooming gesture, as she appreciates the sentiment and loves to be inspirational," body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking via Casino.org, explained.
"A mere second later, Chloe's words pierce her heart like a dagger. The word 'inspired' was great, but then Chloe says '... by what Vogue HAS BEEN,' and Anna's head turns 180 degrees, pointedly away from Chloe."
"Using the past tense does not go down well with Anna. The speed and ferocity with which Anna whips her head away from Chloe show repulsion, almost disgust at the unnecessary use of the past tense in that sentence. Vogue is no has been, says the move, it still very much IS," Honigman said about Wintour's pointed reaction.
She observed: "Chloe continues by saying '...for a long time,' and Anna's chin drops with disappointment. Thinking of the past and all the years behind her, is crushing Anna. This is causing her sadness.
"When Chloe says '...in the last thirty-seven years, ' Anna laughs! This laughter shows Anna's shock. She can't believe it's been this long. How can it have been 37 years when she's still as passionate about it as if it's day one?"
Anna Wintour's 'Doubt and 'Uncertainty' About Her Successor
"Anna scratches her neck when she says that Chloe will put her own mark on Vogue. This indicates doubt and uncertainty," Honigman observes about the boss and her protégé," the expert continued.
"She doesn't believe that Chloe will put her own mark on Vogue at all. Anna is uncertain that Chloe has much innovation to bring to the table. This little move reveals that Anna believes that nothing could ever diminish her legacy, and Vogue will always remain an Anna Wintour production."
Anna Wintour's Reaction to Chloe Malle's Diss of 'Fashion People'
"When Malle says 'for me, I'm never going to be that person,' referring to fashion people being laconic and unavailable, Wintour, who has been looking at her with interest, suddenly whips her head forward, looking to the camera, almost like a cartoon character expressing sudden shock and disbelief," the body language pro noted.
"Wintour is breaking the fourth wall and gazing directly at the interviewer as if saying, 'Did you hear this?' Unfortunately, under the big shades and precise hairdo, we can't see Anna's surprised, wide eyes and raised eyebrows, but they're almost certainly there."
'Welcoming and 'Nurturing' Feelings
There's no apparent bad blood between the two women, as "When Anna talks about what she loves about Chloe, she appears to be genuinely fond of the newcomer as a person. Anna uses wide, broad moves, which express how welcoming and nurturing she feels towards Chloe," Honigman shared.
Malle, the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and late director Louis Malle, was named Head of Editorial Content for American Vogue by Wintour in September 2025. The UK native held the position for 37 years before being elevated to chief content officer for the publication's parent company, Condé Nast.