Trump Insists He's 'The Least Racist President You've Had in a Long Time' — As The Don Continues to Face Intense Backlash Over Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes
Feb. 9 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has insisted he's "the least racist president you've had in a long time" amid controversy over a video he reposted on his social media with Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When a reporter tried to compare Trump's claim a "staffer" had posted the clip with his accusation that Joe Biden didn't know what was being done in his name, the Don became upset.
Donald Trump Snapped at a Reporter
While aboard Air Force One Friday evening, Trump came out and took some questions from the press.
"Mr. President, you frequently criticize Joe Biden for not knowing what is going on in his name. This racist video that was posted is on your social media," a reporter stated.
Trump snapped back, stating, "I know what’s going on a hell of a lot better than you do! You don’t know what’s going on! I know what’s going on."
He then insisted Biden "didn't have a clue" but "we know everything."
"And when you look at what’s happening with our economy, think of it, we're years ahead of schedule," he continued. "We have thousands and thousands of businesses being built right now, so Joe Biden had no clue. If Joe Biden were elected or if Kamala were elected, we wouldn’t have a country right now. We won the election because of minority voters."
Donald Trump Boasts About His Accomplishments With Black Voters
The reporter didn't stop pushing back, asking Trump if he thinks the post hurts Republicans with Black voters.
After boasting about criminal justice reform, getting historically Black colleges and universities "funded," and insisting he got the "highest vote with male Black voters that they've seen in many, many decades," Trump went on to address people who feel he may be racist after his post.
"And I am, by the way, the least racist president you've had in a long time, as far as I'm concerned," Trump claimed. "We have—I've had a great relationship. Think of what I’ve done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it, nobody could do it. Clinton couldn't. They actually went the other way. They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a – they did very bad things. I did very good things."
Donald Trump Claimed 'Probably Nobody' Reviewed the Post
Trump then insisted there's "nobody that's done more."
He then addressed the post, noting, "somebody posts, the staffer posts, you know, posts. And I knew what it was all about, if you take a look at that and see the whole thing, it was a small section at the very end. But that was about fraudulent elections, which we have, a lot of them. We're gonna get it stopped. And I liked the beginning, I saw it and just passed it on."
Trump then said he guessed "probably nobody reviewed the end of it."
"What I saw at the beginning was really, really strong," he added. "It was about fraudulent elections. And anytime I see that stuff and what is credible, you put it up. But somebody slipped and missed a very small part.
"Now, by the way, again, a takeoff one, I guess. I didn’t do it, by the way. This was done by somebody else. This was a re-truth that was not done by us. But that was a very strong truth. There was a very strong statement made about the fraudulent elections in a certain part of our country, which are really bad."
Karoline Leavitt Defended Donald Trump's Post
Trump's repost on Truth Social drew outrage from both sides of the political spectrum, with Republican Senator Tim Scott calling it "the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House."
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially defended the post, noting it was "from an internet meme video" that depicted "Trump as King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King."
"Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public," she added.
The post did come down after it was up for about 12 hours.
"A White House staffer erroneously made the post," an unnamed White House staffer stated. "It has been taken down."