Trump Insists He's 'The Least Racist President You've Had in a Long Time' — As The Don Continues to Face Intense Backlash Over Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes

When a reporter tried to compare Trump's claim a "staffer" had posted the clip with his accusation that Joe Biden didn't know what was being done in his name, the Don became upset.

Donald Trump has insisted he's "the least racist president you've had in a long time" amid controversy over a video he reposted on his social media with Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter, telling them he knows 'what's going on... better' than they do.

"And when you look at what’s happening with our economy, think of it, we're years ahead of schedule," he continued. "We have thousands and thousands of businesses being built right now, so Joe Biden had no clue. If Joe Biden were elected or if Kamala were elected, we wouldn’t have a country right now. We won the election because of minority voters."

Trump snapped back, stating, "I know what’s going on a hell of a lot better than you do! You don’t know what’s going on! I know what’s going on."

"Mr. President, you frequently criticize Joe Biden for not knowing what is going on in his name. This racist video that was posted is on your social media," a reporter stated.

While aboard Air Force One Friday evening, Trump came out and took some questions from the press.

"And I am, by the way, the least racist president you've had in a long time, as far as I'm concerned," Trump claimed. "We have—I've had a great relationship. Think of what I’ve done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it, nobody could do it. Clinton couldn't. They actually went the other way. They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a – they did very bad things. I did very good things."

After boasting about criminal justice reform, getting historically Black colleges and universities "funded," and insisting he got the "highest vote with male Black voters that they've seen in many, many decades," Trump went on to address people who feel he may be racist after his post.

Trump then insisted there's "nobody that's done more."

He then addressed the post, noting, "somebody posts, the staffer posts, you know, posts. And I knew what it was all about, if you take a look at that and see the whole thing, it was a small section at the very end. But that was about fraudulent elections, which we have, a lot of them. We're gonna get it stopped. And I liked the beginning, I saw it and just passed it on."

Trump then said he guessed "probably nobody reviewed the end of it."

"What I saw at the beginning was really, really strong," he added. "It was about fraudulent elections. And anytime I see that stuff and what is credible, you put it up. But somebody slipped and missed a very small part.

"Now, by the way, again, a takeoff one, I guess. I didn’t do it, by the way. This was done by somebody else. This was a re-truth that was not done by us. But that was a very strong truth. There was a very strong statement made about the fraudulent elections in a certain part of our country, which are really bad."