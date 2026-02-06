'Disgusting Behavior': Trump Sparks Outrage After Posting a Video of Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes
Feb. 6 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is under fire for using a racist trope featuring Barack and Michelle Obama while railing against voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, tacked on a meme of the former first couple's smiling heads attached to the bodies of apes while singing in the jungle, which caused a world of blowback because Obama was America's first Black Commander in Chief.
Offensive Meme Details
Trump's video featured a report from PatriotNewsOutlet.com about how voting machines in five key 2020 election battleground states stopped counting votes when he was far ahead, and when it resumed, Democratic Joe Biden took massive leads.
Suggesting the Obamas were behind the alleged voter fraud, the video of the former first couple as dancing apes briefly appeared set to The Tokens' 1961 classic, The Lion Sleeps Tonight.
While it seemed the president wanted to show the Obamas laughing that they seemingly got away with voter fraud to secure the 2020 election for Biden, the use of the ape video sent social media into a tailspin due to the racist overtones.
'Please Stop the Fake Outrage'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the clip originated from an October 2025 meme video featuring Trump as the "king of the jungle," with his face superimposed on a lion.
"This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King,” Leavitt said in a statement on Friday, February 6.
She went on to scold the press, "Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public."
The video in question opened with the Obamas, followed by other prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton as a warthog, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker as an elephant, and leftie California Senator Adam Schiff as a giraffe.
'The Most Racist Thing I've Seen'
South Carolina's Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, denounced the video.
He wrote on X, "Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it."
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who never misses a chance to hammer Trump, railed via his press office X site, "Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this."
Piers Morgan, who is friendly with the president, hoped it was an honest mistake on Trump's part. He posted, "I sincerely hope President @realDonaldTrump didn't realize this 60-second clip he reposted last night didn’t end with the vile racist imagery of the Obamas as apes. He should delete it immediately."
By noon on Friday, the post had seemingly been taken down from Trump's Truth Social account.
Obamas Slammed Amid Bill Clinton Praise
Trump's controversial post featuring the Obamas came two days after he had kind words about another former Democratic president.
"It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton," the president told NBC Evening News' Tom Llamas during a wide-ranging interview on Tuesday about how the House Oversight Committee has scheduled depositions for both Bill and Hillary related to the Jeffrey Epstein probe.
"See, I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill. Well, I liked his behavior toward me," Trump shared.