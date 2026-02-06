'Disgusting Behavior': Trump Sparks Outrage After Posting a Video of Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes

Trump's video featured a report from PatriotNewsOutlet.com about how voting machines in five key 2020 election battleground states stopped counting votes when he was far ahead, and when it resumed, Democratic Joe Biden took massive leads.

Suggesting the Obamas were behind the alleged voter fraud, the video of the former first couple as dancing apes briefly appeared set to The Tokens' 1961 classic, The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

While it seemed the president wanted to show the Obamas laughing that they seemingly got away with voter fraud to secure the 2020 election for Biden, the use of the ape video sent social media into a tailspin due to the racist overtones.