Donald Trump

Trump Admits 'It Bothers Him Somebody is Going After Bill Clinton' Amid Epstein Probe — After Calling The Ex-Prez and Hillary 'Criminals' For Years

Photo of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he 'likes' Bill Clinton, as the former president 'understood' him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump surprisingly came to the defense of Bill Clinton over the House Oversight Committee's demand that he sit for a deposition over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 79, told NBC News on Wednesday, February 4, "It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton," referring to how Bill, 79, and wife, Hillary, 78, have finally agreed to testify before the committee about their relationship with the late pedophile.

'I Like Bill Clinton'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: NBC News/YouTube

Trump said Bill Clinton 'understands' him despite their differences.

"They asked me a question yesterday at the press conference about Clinton because of the testimony, the Epstein thing. They said, do you think it's terrible what, with the subpoenas and everything? And I actually said, it's a shame you have an ex-president, and you have, you know, the president's wife and secretary of state. And I said, it's a shame. It is a shame," Trump told NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas.

"See, I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill. Well, I liked his behavior toward me," Trump confessed.

"I thought he got me. He understood me," the president continued.

'They Shared a Good Relationship'

Photo of Donald Trump and Bill, Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Trump praised Bill Clinton for respecting and fearing him as a presidential candidate.

Trump went on to explain that Bill saw him as a formidable political foe for the Democrats when he first ran for president against Hillary, which earned him massive respect in the tycoon's ego.

"You know, he was the one who said, very famously, that you don't want to run against Trump. When there were 18 people, it was 18 people, including me. And he kept telling them, 'You don't want to run against Trump, run against anyone, don't run against Trump,'" the president told Llamas about Bill.

"And Hillary sort of laughed at him. He said, 'Hillary, you know it.' And I know, don't run against Trump. And they ran against Trump. It didn't work out too well, did it?" the Commander in Chief said with a laugh as he won the 2016 presidential race.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt backed up her boss's claim, telling reporters, "The President has respect for the former president. They shared a good relationship."

They were once so friendly that the Clintons attended Trump's 2005 wedding at Mar-a-Lago to wife, Melania.

Hillary Clinton Demands Depositions Take Place 'In Public'

Photo of Bill, Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton demanded their depositions take place in front of news cameras instead of behind closed doors like they agreed to.

On Monday, February 2, the Clintons finally agreed to closed-door depositions with the House Oversight Committee, after subpoenas were first issued in August 2025.

Hillary went on a rampage via X on Thursday, February 4, demanding that they speak before the committee in a public hearing instead.

"For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath," she fumed in a post. "They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction."

"So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it — in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there," the former first lady seethed.

Hillary disabled the comments, as she tends to do when she doesn't want any blowback.

'No One Is Above the Law'

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

The Clintons are due to give their depositions to the House Oversight Committee at the end of February.

The Republican chair of the committee, Kentucky Congressman James Comer, said on Tuesday that he was happy the Clintons finally agreed to talk about their relationships with Epstein and his imprisoned madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"We look forward to now questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors," Comer said in a statement.

He added, "Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee have been clear: no one is above the law — and that includes the Clintons."

Hillary is set to appear first before the committee on February 26 for her deposition, while her husband will appear the following day, on February 27.

