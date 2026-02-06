Trump Admits 'It Bothers Him Somebody is Going After Bill Clinton' Amid Epstein Probe — After Calling The Ex-Prez and Hillary 'Criminals' For Years

Trump went on to explain that Bill saw him as a formidable political foe for the Democrats when he first ran for president against Hillary, which earned him massive respect in the tycoon's ego.

"You know, he was the one who said, very famously, that you don't want to run against Trump. When there were 18 people, it was 18 people, including me. And he kept telling them, 'You don't want to run against Trump, run against anyone, don't run against Trump,'" the president told Llamas about Bill.

"And Hillary sort of laughed at him. He said, 'Hillary, you know it.' And I know, don't run against Trump. And they ran against Trump. It didn't work out too well, did it?" the Commander in Chief said with a laugh as he won the 2016 presidential race.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt backed up her boss's claim, telling reporters, "The President has respect for the former president. They shared a good relationship."

They were once so friendly that the Clintons attended Trump's 2005 wedding at Mar-a-Lago to wife, Melania.