Trump and Bill Clinton 'Included on FBI Prominent Names' List in Epstein Probe — Despite Both Leaders Denying Ever Knowing About Pedo's Sick Crimes

According to the files, a 2025 FBI presentation outlined claims of group sex on Epstein's private jet.

Bill Clinton and Donald Trump 's names appeared on an FBI "prominent names" list from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein , despite both leaders denying they had any knowledge about the sick pedo's disturbing crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In addition, ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also on the list, which was uncovered by The Daily Mail.

Soon after July 25, 2025, agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force showed a PowerPoint detailing how Andrew took part in orgies on Epstein's famous "Lolita Express" jet. They also suggested he was provided with sexual favors at the request of Epstein's girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, to keep him "happy."

A witness also claimed the ex-prince was dancing provocatively with a "young girl" on Epstein's private island, which was described in the Justice Department document as "pedo island."