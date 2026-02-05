Trump and Bill Clinton 'Included on FBI Prominent Names' List in Epstein Probe — Despite Both Leaders Denying Ever Knowing About Pedo's Sick Crimes
Feb. 5 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's names appeared on an FBI "prominent names" list from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, despite both leaders denying they had any knowledge about the sick pedo's disturbing crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the files, a 2025 FBI presentation outlined claims of group sex on Epstein's private jet.
What Did the PowerPoint Allege the Ex-Prince Andrew Did?
In addition, ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also on the list, which was uncovered by The Daily Mail.
Soon after July 25, 2025, agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force showed a PowerPoint detailing how Andrew took part in orgies on Epstein's famous "Lolita Express" jet. They also suggested he was provided with sexual favors at the request of Epstein's girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, to keep him "happy."
A witness also claimed the ex-prince was dancing provocatively with a "young girl" on Epstein's private island, which was described in the Justice Department document as "pedo island."
Who Else Was Named in the PowerPoint?
Aside from Trump, Clinton, and the ex-Prince, other prominent figures mentioned in the slide show included the following: Harvey Weinstein, Victoria's Secret founder and billionaire retailer Lex Wexner, Alan Dershowitz, William Barr, hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, and former Barclays chief Jes Staley.
While many who were linked to Epstein have tried to distance themselves from him, downplaying their closeness with him and denying their involvement in his alleged crimes, the presentation makes it clear the FBI was aware of "serious crimes" involving the people named in the PowerPoint.
There was no indication in the presentation that any of them were treated as criminal suspects, though.
Donald Trump Denies Being Friends With Jeffrey Epstein
Trump has long denied being friendly with Epstein, and reaffirmed his stance with the latest Epstein files drop.
Three days ago, Trump shared the following on Truth Social: "Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying 'author' named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency. So much for the Radical Left’s hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing. Additionally, unlike so many people that like to 'talk' trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did."
When discussing Epstein in the past, Trump claimed he kicked the disgraced financier out of his famous Mar-a-Lago club.
What Did Bill Clinton Say About Jeffrey Epstein?
In 2019, Angel Ureña, Clinton's spokesperson, denied Clinton had intel on Epstein's crimes.
"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York," he shared at the time.
While Ureña admitted Clinton had traveled on Epstein's jet, he claimed he had not spoken to him in "over a decade" and had never been to his island.
Clinton and his wife, Hillary, were subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to talk about Epstein, but they did not show up.
They did ultimately agree to testify yesterday, though, after it was clear they could be held in contempt.