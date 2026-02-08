White House Staff Say Donald Trump is 'Off His Meds' After Posting Video of Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes
Feb. 8 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's latest Truth Social meltdown has the White House on edge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Staffers say the 79-year-old president is completely "off his meds" after posting a shocking video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes on February 5.
'Off His Meds'
The post stayed live for 12 hours before finally being removed.
Michael Wolff, Trump's biographer, told Joanna Coles on Inside Trump's Head that officials were stunned when the post went up.
"I spoke to people in the White House about this, and their view was—you know, actually, let me quote, 'off his meds,'" Wolff said, according to a news outlet.
Even GOP politicians publicly criticized the vile post.
Former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told NewsNation's Kellie Meyer that the post could be disastrous for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms. Vulnerable incumbents, he said, were "beside themselves" at the thought of having to defend the video to voters.
'Trump is Too Trumpy'
Staffers said Trump had clearly crossed a line.
"They can acknowledge when Trump is too Trumpy, when he has gone further than they would have expected," Wolff said. "And at which point they acknowledged that there is something that has probably happened, that something pushed him over the edge, which is another term they use."
Donald Trump's Reaction to the Racist Video
The White House scrambled to contain the fallout. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to downplay the post as a Lion King reference, even though the film has no apes.
The administration later suggested an unnamed staffer had uploaded the video.
Trump contradicted that on Air Force One, claiming he didn't watch the full clip: "No. I looked at it, I saw it, and I just looked at the first part... I didn't see the whole thing. I guess, during the end of it, there was some kind of a thing that people don't like. I wouldn't like it either, but I didn't see it."
'Craziness'
Wolff said Trump's frequent Truth Social sprees allow him to vent in ways that aren't immediately visible.
"One of the themes of the campaign among the Trump staffers was, 'Thank God he's doing this on Truth Social rather than Twitter, because he's the only one on Truth Social,'" he reflected. "Nobody sees it. But clearly, and this was an explicit point, that if anyone did see it, they would understand that there is something truly profoundly peculiar here."
Wolff noted that while media outlets track Trump's activity, there's a limit to what can be reported.
"Because you're a news organization, you can only deal with so many things. You have to pick from the most incendiary," Wolff said. "But below the most incendiary, there is then a declining order of other craziness. And you can't produce a headline. This is part of the problem. You can't produce a headline that says, 'The president of the United States went bats--- nuts last night.'"
Trump's manic posting, which often includes dozens of videos in a single session, keeps staff on edge. "You'd be writing that every day," Wolff added.