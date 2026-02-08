White House Staff Say Donald Trump is 'Off His Meds' After Posting Video of Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes

The post stayed live for 12 hours before finally being removed.

Michael Wolff, Trump's biographer, told Joanna Coles on Inside Trump's Head that officials were stunned when the post went up.

"I spoke to people in the White House about this, and their view was—you know, actually, let me quote, 'off his meds,'" Wolff said, according to a news outlet.

Even GOP politicians publicly criticized the vile post.

Former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told NewsNation's Kellie Meyer that the post could be disastrous for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms. Vulnerable incumbents, he said, were "beside themselves" at the thought of having to defend the video to voters.