EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Ex-Duke Andrew Windsor Trolled for Looking Like 'Gray Ghost' As First Shocking Post-Police Grilling Image Emerges

Officers from Thames Valley Police had arrested him at 8 am the same day at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, searching the property and his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

He was released "under investigation."

The allegation relates to claims he passed sensitive documents to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The image of his departure from his police interview – showing the royal exile red-eyed, jowly, pale, and slumped low in the back seat of a car driven by private security – quickly spread across social media.

One widely shared caption read the "Gray Ghost of Sandringham."