EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Ex-Duke Andrew Windsor Trolled for Looking Like 'Gray Ghost' As First Shocking Post-Police Grilling Image Emerges
Feb. 20 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal shattered Andrew Windsor has been declared a "gray ghost" by online pranksters after his first image leaving police custody went viral.
Andrew, 66, was snapped after he was driven away from Aylsham police station in Norfolk shortly after 7 pm on Thursday, February 19, after nearly 11 hours of questioning on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
'Gray Ghost of Sandringham'
Officers from Thames Valley Police had arrested him at 8 am the same day at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, searching the property and his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
He was released "under investigation."
The allegation relates to claims he passed sensitive documents to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.
The image of his departure from his police interview – showing the royal exile red-eyed, jowly, pale, and slumped low in the back seat of a car driven by private security – quickly spread across social media.
One widely shared caption read the "Gray Ghost of Sandringham."
A social media analyst who tracks online campaigns said, "The trolling escalated rapidly. It is dark satire, but it reflects the scale of public anger and fascination with this case."
King Charles, 77, responded to his brother's arrest with a rare personal statement, signed "Charles R."
He said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."
Global Impact and the Road Ahead
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned, "nobody is above the law," when asked about the allegations against former Prince Andrew.
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offense."
Andrew's arrest – the first of a senior royal in modern times – has been described by insiders as opening a "Pandora's Box" of shame for the monarchy.
Prince William, 43, and his wife Catherine, 44, are said to support the statement Charles released after his shamed sibling's arrest.
Donald Trump, 79, called the arrest "a shame" and "very sad," telling reporters: "I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It's very, very sad. To me, it's a very sad thing."
Aylsham, a historic market town of 10,000 residents founded around 500AD, is home to the modern custody suite where Mountbatten-Windsor was questioned.
Thames Valley Police confirmed Andrew was released "under investigation," and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, is believed to have now fled Britain.