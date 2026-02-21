EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone's Startling 'New Face' Explained — Legendary Actress Underwent 'Volumizing Treatments,' Plastic Surgeon Claims

Top Beverly Hills triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian tells us that, with Stone, 67, being one of "Hollywood's most naturally striking faces," the noticeable fullness stands out more prominently because fans are so familiar with her "baseline appearance."

Sharon Stone alarmed some fans when she attended a recent red carpet premiere with a noticeably fuller face, sparking speculation that she had undergone fresh cosmetic work , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stone's visage at the Hollywood premiere of The Bluff on February 17 looked much fuller than her usual appearance. Her skin was incredibly smooth as smaller lines had disappeared, but so did the curves of her high cheekbones and jawline.

From a professional aesthetic standpoint, Dr. Hovsepian observed that her look "is most consistent with temporary volumization rather than surgical change."

"In particular, there appears to be increased fullness in the midface and perioral region, which can occur with hyaluronic acid filler placement, biostimulatory injectables, or even short-term fluid retention following recent treatments," he noted.

"When filler is placed or refreshed shortly before a public appearance, it can initially read as slightly over-projected or swollen until it settles and integrates into the tissue," he explains about how it creates a puffier face.