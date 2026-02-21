EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone's Startling 'New Face' Explained — Legendary Actress Underwent 'Volumizing Treatments,' Plastic Surgeon Claims
Feb. 20 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Sharon Stone alarmed some fans when she attended a recent red carpet premiere with a noticeably fuller face, sparking speculation that she had undergone fresh cosmetic work, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Top Beverly Hills triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian tells us that, with Stone, 67, being one of "Hollywood's most naturally striking faces," the noticeable fullness stands out more prominently because fans are so familiar with her "baseline appearance."
Much Fuller Face
Stone's visage at the Hollywood premiere of The Bluff on February 17 looked much fuller than her usual appearance. Her skin was incredibly smooth as smaller lines had disappeared, but so did the curves of her high cheekbones and jawline.
From a professional aesthetic standpoint, Dr. Hovsepian observed that her look "is most consistent with temporary volumization rather than surgical change."
"In particular, there appears to be increased fullness in the midface and perioral region, which can occur with hyaluronic acid filler placement, biostimulatory injectables, or even short-term fluid retention following recent treatments," he noted.
"When filler is placed or refreshed shortly before a public appearance, it can initially read as slightly over-projected or swollen until it settles and integrates into the tissue," he explains about how it creates a puffier face.
'Volume Restoration Is a Delicate Balance' in More Mature Patients
Dr. Hovespeian explained that in more mature patients, "volume restoration is a delicate balance. The face naturally loses fat, bone density, and skin elasticity over time, so carefully placed filler can be very beneficial in restoring structure and softening deeper folds."
He warned, "However, if slightly overdone – even temporarily – it can create a fuller or heavier appearance that may look less defined on camera, particularly under strong lighting and high-resolution photography."
The plastic surgery wizard pointed out in Stone's case, "there are no obvious signs of aggressive or poorly executed work. Instead, this looks more like recent volumizing treatments that may not yet have fully settled, or simply the cumulative effect of maintenance treatments that occasionally tip toward excess before refinement."
He noteed that "These changes are typically adjustable and often soften within weeks as swelling resolves and filler integrates."
Sharon Stone 'Still Looks Like Herself'
Dr. Hovsepian pointed out Stone's biggest advantage is that she still looks like herself, unlike some celebrities who go too heavy with facial work and end up unrecognizable.
"What continues to work strongly in her favor is that her facial structure remains intact and recognizable. There is no evidence of the kind of overfilled distortion we sometimes see when treatments are repeatedly layered without restraint," he explained.
"She still looks like herself, just with moments where volume appears slightly more pronounced than ideal."
The doc noted, "Sharon Stone has largely maintained that balance over the years, and any recent fullness appears more temporary than permanent."
Sharon Stone's Stroke Turned Her Off to Botox and Fillers
The Basic Instinct siren previously said she used Botox and filler for cosmetic purposes until her near-fatal stroke in 2001.
"There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage, and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," she confessed in 2022.
As a result, the beauty fixes went from being a "cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need."
The Flight Attendant star even broke up with a man she was seeing around the time of the interview after he asked her if she used Botox.
The younger suitor told Stone, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."
"I saw him one more time after that, and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she shared. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit."