Kash Patel's Boozy Olympics Trip Raises Questions About FBI Director's Use of Taxpayer Dollars — After Beer-Chugging Video Sparked Backlash
Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Kash Patel is facing increased heat after he was rumored to be cashing in taxpayer dollars for his trip to the Winter Olympics in Milan, only to be spotted chugging beers and living it up with the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the FBI director claimed his trip to the foreign country was business-related, critics wanted to know what kind of "business" involves so much drinking.
USA is A-OK for Patel
After Team USA beat Canada in hockey for the gold medal, Patel was photographed celebrating with the team in their locker room.
Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent and now a lecturer at Yale University, said Patel "embarrassed" the agency with his antics.
"I think the issue here is the decorum of partying it up with the team, if you will," Rangappa said on PBS News. "I think it can lend itself to a perception that maybe this is not someone who's taking his role seriously or not taking his job seriously."
Rangappa said the other issue at play is who paid for Patel's Olympic bender – with the most likely answer being the funds might have come at least partially from taxpayers back home.
"The FBI is a small-C conservative organization. It tends to be frugal," she said. "And I think most directors have tried to be judicious when using taxpayer resources. Definitely, as a rank-and-file agent, that is the ethos that is handed down to you."
Patel Addresses Criticism
Patel addressed his locker room antics on X, offering no apology or excuse.
"For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys," he wrote on social media. "Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."
Frequent Flying Fiascos
This isn't the first time Patel's trips have come under scrutiny. The FBI director has previously used the bureau's $60million plane to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, in Nashville, Tennessee. He's also taken the aircraft for trips for UFC matches, sports games, and hunting excursions.
The frequent flying has captured the attention of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who shared a video of Patel downplaying his trips, while slamming: "FRAUD ALERT: FBI Director Kash Patel admits he uses his taxpayer-funded private jet to watch concerts and hang out with his girlfriend ... WASTE, FRAUD, ABUSE!"
Is the FBI Director Required to Use Government Planes?
After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, key figures like the FBI director and attorney general were required to use government planes rather than commercial flights for personal travel for security reasons.
Because the Executive branch has designated the FBI director as a "required use" traveler, Patel must use the FBI's aircraft for any personal travel, and he's required to pay for the flight. However, the cost Patel is responsible for is around the same as a commercial flight, while taxpayers foot the bill for the remaining expenses.
Patel addressed backlash over his use of the agency's plane to travel to his girlfriend's country music concerts during an appearance on Katie Miller's podcast.
"It's ironic that they're saying, 'Oh, you're going on vacation, or you're going to see your girlfriend perform,'" he told Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller's wife, Katie. "If I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows. I think I get to, like, 15 percent."