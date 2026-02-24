Kash Patel's Boozy Olympics Trip Raises Questions About FBI Director's Use of Taxpayer Dollars — After Beer-Chugging Video Sparked Backlash

After Team USA beat Canada in hockey for the gold medal, Patel was photographed celebrating with the team in their locker room.

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent and now a lecturer at Yale University, said Patel "embarrassed" the agency with his antics.

"I think the issue here is the decorum of partying it up with the team, if you will," Rangappa said on PBS News. "I think it can lend itself to a perception that maybe this is not someone who's taking his role seriously or not taking his job seriously."