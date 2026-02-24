EXCLUSIVE: Radar Lays Bare Most Sordid Secrets of JFK Jr.'s Tortured Marriage to Carolyn Bessette — Including Drugs, Abortion… And How He Was Ready to Walk Out Before Plane Crash Horror

Kennedy Jr.'s former mistress, Sybil Hill, said he "didn't want to badmouth Carolyn" to her, but she knew "through friends" that Bessette was "making his life a misery."

Hill also told Radar that Bessette was "cheating on him with an old boyfriend," referring to her ex-partner Michael Bergin, and going through "violent mood swings" at the time.

In his own tell-all book, The Other Man: John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette, & Me, Bergin alleged she became pregnant during their affair and that she had an abortion. He claimed she also allegedly aborted another man's baby in 1994.

But their marriage wasn't only rocked by rumors of infidelity. Hill said Bessette was "dangerously into cocaine."

Her alleged issues with drugs were further detailed in The Kennedy Curse: Why Tragedy Has Haunted America’s First Family for 150 Years by Edward Klein.