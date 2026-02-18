Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell
Exclusive

Ghislaine Maxwell's One-Night Stand With JFK Jr. Exposed — Epstein's Pimp Bragged Politics Heir Was Her 'Chief Conquest'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and JFK Jr.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell called JFK Jr. her 'chief conquest' in the bedroom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Imprisoned s-- trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell used to brag about a steamy one-night stand she had with then-eligible bachelor John F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jeffrey Epstein's madame was a young British socialite in New York City when she hooked up with the political scion after meeting at a party.

Ghislaine Maxwell Bragged About Her 'Hookup' With JFK. Jr.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and JFK Jr.
Source: MEGA

Maxwell claimed she and JFK Jr. had a 'hookup' after she moved to New York City.

Maxwell moved to New York City in 1991 after the death of her media tycoon father, Robert. It was there that she had a "one-time hookup" with JFK Jr., before she started dating late pedophile Epstein.

"It happened in the early 1990s, soon after Maxwell had started to establish herself on the New York social scene," a source said about her intimate encounter with JFK Jr., who had earned the nickname the "World's Most Eligible Bachelor" before his 1996 marriage to Carolyn Bessette.

"He went to her house after a political event, and she routinely would drop into conversation," the insider said of Maxwell's habit ot bragging about bagging the man she called her "chief conquest."

"Who wouldn’t, right?" the source noted, referring to how sleeping with Kennedy was such an impressive notch on her bedpost that Maxwell couldn't keep the feat secret.

Ghislaine Maxwell Met Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Photo of RFK Jr., Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. was on the same fossil hunting trip in 1993 with Maxwell and then-boyfriend Epstein.

JFK Jr. wasn't the only Kennedy who ended up in Maxwell's orbit.

She and then-boyfriend Epstein joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a fossil-hunting trip to South Dakota with a paleontologist in 1993, where they looked for "dinosaur bones." The former madame disclosed to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in August 2025.

RFK, Jr. also rode on Epstein's plane the following year on a flight to Palm Beach to "visit [his] mom over Easter," according to the inmate. The late financier had a home in the posh South Florida enclave.

Maxwell noted that she "never saw anything inappropriate with Mr. Kennedy." The Health and Human Services Secretary has admitted to flying on Epstein's jet for the fossil trip and Florida flight "long before anybody knew about...his nefarious issues."

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges in 2019.

JFK Jr. Couldn't Stop His Womanizing Ways

Photo of Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

JFK Jr. is said to have continued having affairs after his frosty marriage turned intimacy-free..

Maxwell's hookup with JFK Jr. was just one of many one-night stands the womanizing son of late President John F. Kennedy is said to have had.

The affairs continued after the George magazine founder married Bessette, and things became frosty fast.

"No one could blame him. He was one of the best-looking men in the world, yet his own wife refused to sleep with him," a friend revealed about how JFK Jr. apparently couldn't help himself when it came to his insatiable bedroom needs.

JFK Jr. Feared He Was a 'S-- Addict'

Photo of JFK Jr.
Source: MEGA

Women swooned over JFK Jr.'s handsome looks and social pedigree.

"John tried to be a good Catholic, and he felt bad about his cheating, even asking a family member if he could be s--addicted," the insider claimed

The pal spilled, "John admitted to me he couldn’t help himself. With a completely straight face, he told me he feared he’d become a s-- addict."

The heir to Camelot and his wife died in July 1999 when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the ocean off Martha's Vineyard.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-- trafficking after a federal jury convicted her in 2021.

Interest in JFK Jr.'s doomed marriage to Bessette has been renewed thanks to Ryan Murphy's Love Story FX anthology series about the famed couple.

