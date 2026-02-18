EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's One-Night Stand With JFK Jr. Exposed — Epstein's Pimp Bragged Politics Heir Was Her 'Chief Conquest'

Maxwell moved to New York City in 1991 after the death of her media tycoon father, Robert. It was there that she had a "one-time hookup" with JFK Jr., before she started dating late pedophile Epstein.

"It happened in the early 1990s, soon after Maxwell had started to establish herself on the New York social scene," a source said about her intimate encounter with JFK Jr., who had earned the nickname the "World's Most Eligible Bachelor" before his 1996 marriage to Carolyn Bessette.

"He went to her house after a political event, and she routinely would drop into conversation," the insider said of Maxwell's habit ot bragging about bagging the man she called her "chief conquest."

"Who wouldn’t, right?" the source noted, referring to how sleeping with Kennedy was such an impressive notch on her bedpost that Maxwell couldn't keep the feat secret.