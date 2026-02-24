Martin Short's Tragic Family Life Exposed — Including the Comic Actor's Wife's Ovarian Cancer Death and Daughter Katherine's Suicide at 42

Katherine was the eldest child of three adopted children and the only daughter of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

The duo met in 1972 while working on the play Godspell, and married in 1980. Nancy eventually stepped back from acting to raise their children as Martin went on to become a Hollywood comedy legend.

Dolman died in August 2010 at home after a three-year battle with cancer.

Martin described the numbness of the loss after her passing.

"It's been a tough two years for my children," he shared in a 2012 interview. "This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There's no big surprise."