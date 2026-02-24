Martin Short's Tragic Family Life Exposed — Including the Comic Actor's Wife's Ovarian Cancer Death and Daughter Katherine's Suicide at 42
Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Martin Short's family life has been touched by unthinkable loss ever since he was a child.
The Only Murders in the Building star, 75, has kept audiences laughing for decades while privately battling heartbreak, including his beloved wife Nancy's death from ovarian cancer, and his daughter Katherine's death by suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Martin Short's 'Profound Grief' Over Daughter's Suicide
The newest tragedy to befall Martin was Kathrine's death from a reported self-inflicted gunshot at her Hollywood Hills home on February 23. She was 42 years old.
The actor's rep put out a gut-wrenching statement the following day.
"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the statement read. "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."
Martin Short's Wife Nancy Dolman Lost Her Battle With Cancer
Katherine was the eldest child of three adopted children and the only daughter of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman.
The duo met in 1972 while working on the play Godspell, and married in 1980. Nancy eventually stepped back from acting to raise their children as Martin went on to become a Hollywood comedy legend.
Dolman died in August 2010 at home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Martin described the numbness of the loss after her passing.
"It's been a tough two years for my children," he shared in a 2012 interview. "This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There's no big surprise."
Martin Short's Emotional Farewell to Wife Nancy Dolman
The Three Amigos star opened up about how he and his children said farewell to Dolman during a 2014 appearance on Meredith Viera's daytime talk show.
"(Nancy) had once said to me, 'I don't want a funeral, and I don't want a memorial. Throw a party, or not.' She just was so irritated that she was losing this battle, she didn't want to think about it," Martin recalled about her final days.
He ended up scattering her ashes in a lake at the family's vacation cottage in Canada.
"I just followed her wishes. We went up, we had a party with about 30 close friends and family. She was cremated. The kids and I went into a boat, we sprinkled the ashes into the water, and we jumped into the ashes," he shared.
Early Family Losses
Martin's youth was hit hard by three significant personal losses before he was 21.
At the age of 12, his older brother, David, was killed in a car accident. The I Must Say: My Life As a Humble Comedy Legend author then lost his mom to cancer at the age of 17, while his dad died of a stroke when Martin was 20.
The comedian said that he didn't let grief define him. In one of his most uplifting quotes from his 2014 memoir, Martin said: "Something terrible can happen to you, and yet, the day after this something terrible, the sun still rises, and life goes on. And therefore, so must you."