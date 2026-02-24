Your tip
Russell Brand

Russell Brand Has Bible Confiscated in Court as Disgraced Comedian Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Disgraced comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault at a London court hearing.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced comedian also attempted to read passages from the bible before it was confiscated by a court official.

When asked how he was feeling ahead of the hearing by reporters, the 50-year-old replied: "Blessed."

Russell Brand's Bible Confiscated By Court Official Before Pleading Not Guilty

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Brand arrived at court holding a copy of the bible which he attempted to read before the hearing.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, who was already facing similar charges involving four women, denied the new charges at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The alleged offenses took place in 2009.

Brand, who flew into the U.K. from the U.S for the hearing, was charged in April with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

Prosecutors said those offenses involving four women took place between 1999 and 2005 – one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and three in London.

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Brand is scheduled to return in June for trial expected to last up to five weeks.

A court previously heard the comic is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room while she attended a conference for the Labour Party.

He also allegedly grabbed a radio station worker's face and pushed her against a wall before kissing and groping her.

Police launched a probe into the TV presenter, former husband of pop singer Katy Perry, in September 2023 after The Sunday Times newspaper and British TV investigation series Dispatches published an investigation into allegations over his treatment of women.

'I Was Never A Rapist'

picture of russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Brand previously claimed his innocence on social media where he often airs his anti-woke views.

Following the charge, Brand told his 11.3 million X followers that he was "never a rapist."

He added: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had a wife and family… I was a fool, man.

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord… I have never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray you can see that by looking in my eyes."

In recent years, Brand reinvented himself as an anti-woke political podcaster after splitting his time between the U.S. and U.K. The shamed star shares three children with his wife, Laura Gallacher, 37.

picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Brand dubbed ex-wife Katy Perry's new man Justin Trudeau a 'globalist stooge.'

Earlier this month, Radar reported how Brand slammed his singer ex-wife's new beau, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a "globalist stooge."

He divorced the 41-year-old songbird after 14 months of marriage in 2011, before she moved on with movie star fiancé Orlando Bloom who she spent 11 years and shares a daughter.

As a speaker at a recent politically conservative Turning Point USA event, Brand said, "Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I'm glad that her mom's in the room to hear me say this.

"But look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C'mon, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge."

"All right, praise Jesus," he added.

