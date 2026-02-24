Russell Brand Has Bible Confiscated in Court as Disgraced Comedian Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, who was already facing similar charges involving four women, denied the new charges at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The alleged offenses took place in 2009.

Brand, who flew into the U.K. from the U.S for the hearing, was charged in April with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

Prosecutors said those offenses involving four women took place between 1999 and 2005 – one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and three in London.