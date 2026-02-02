Pam Bondi's Epstein Meltdown: Attorney General Goes Off After She's Questioned for Redacting Trump's Name From Pedo's Files
Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi had an epic meltdown when questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee over who told her to redact President Donald Trump's name from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's famed Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Attorney General was specifically asked who gave her the "order" to "flag records related to President Trump."
'I'm Not Going to Discuss Anything'
Bondi seemed taken aback by the question, asking, "To flag records for President Trump?" The chairman questioning her responded, "To flag any records that included his name."
This caused Bondi to completely lose it, as she angrily replied, "I'm not going to discuss anything about that with you."
"Eventually, you're going to have to answer for your conduct in this. You won't do it today. But eventually you will. I yield as chairman."
What Did Donald Trump Say About Newly Released Epstein Files?
As Radar recently reported, Trump addressed the Epstein files, as millions more documents in them were released at the end of last week.
On January 31, Trump told reporters, "I didn't see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical Left."
In the new documents that were released, Trump's name is mentioned more than 1,000 times; however, there were no new major allegations made against the president.
An Update on the Remaining Epstein Files?
For her part, Bondi insisted the latest dump of files marked "the end" of the government's efforts to comply with the law, immediately drawing a ton of flak from Democrats.
Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, alleged the Trump administration was still withholding about half of the files.
"Donald Trump and his Department of Justice have now made it clear that they intend to withhold roughly 50 per cent of the Epstein files, while claiming to have fully complied with the law. This is outrageous and incredibly concerning," he stated. "The oversight committee subpoena directs Pam Bondi to release all the files to the committee, while protecting survivors."
Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic Leader, also accused the Justice Department of not being upfront with the public.
"DoJ needs to get its story straight," he said. "They say they collected six million pages, but only admit to releasing three million. But I checked – even that's inflated. Less than 2.7 million pages were released. DoJ thinks it can just round up 300k by pages, and we won't notice. We're wondering what's in those 300k pages, and we're still waiting to hear where the other three million pages are..."
Epstein's victims also released a joint statement on the newly released files.
"This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors," they shared. "Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.
"The justice department cannot claim it is finished releasing files until every legally required document is released and every abuse and enabler is fully exposed."