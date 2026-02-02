Pam Bondi's Epstein Meltdown: Attorney General Goes Off After She's Questioned for Redacting Trump's Name From Pedo's Files

For her part, Bondi insisted the latest dump of files marked "the end" of the government's efforts to comply with the law, immediately drawing a ton of flak from Democrats.

Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, alleged the Trump administration was still withholding about half of the files.

"Donald Trump and his Department of Justice have now made it clear that they intend to withhold roughly 50 per cent of the Epstein files, while claiming to have fully complied with the law. This is outrageous and incredibly concerning," he stated. "The oversight committee subpoena directs Pam Bondi to release all the files to the committee, while protecting survivors."

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic Leader, also accused the Justice Department of not being upfront with the public.

"DoJ needs to get its story straight," he said. "They say they collected six million pages, but only admit to releasing three million. But I checked – even that's inflated. Less than 2.7 million pages were released. DoJ thinks it can just round up 300k by pages, and we won't notice. We're wondering what's in those 300k pages, and we're still waiting to hear where the other three million pages are..."