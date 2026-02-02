Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi's Epstein Meltdown: Attorney General Goes Off After She's Questioned for Redacting Trump's Name From Pedo's Files

Composite photo of Pam Bondi and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi said she would 'not discuss anything' when asked who instructed her to redact Donald Trump's name in the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pam Bondi had an epic meltdown when questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee over who told her to redact President Donald Trump's name from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's famed Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Attorney General was specifically asked who gave her the "order" to "flag records related to President Trump."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Going to Discuss Anything'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @Bricktop_NAFO/X

Bondi was rattled when asked who gave her the order to 'flag records' in the Epstein files for Donald Trump.

Bondi seemed taken aback by the question, asking, "To flag records for President Trump?" The chairman questioning her responded, "To flag any records that included his name."

This caused Bondi to completely lose it, as she angrily replied, "I'm not going to discuss anything about that with you."

"Eventually, you're going to have to answer for your conduct in this. You won't do it today. But eventually you will. I yield as chairman."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say About Newly Released Epstein Files?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump alleged the new Epstein files drop absolved him from what he 'was told.'

As Radar recently reported, Trump addressed the Epstein files, as millions more documents in them were released at the end of last week.

On January 31, Trump told reporters, "I didn't see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical Left."

In the new documents that were released, Trump's name is mentioned more than 1,000 times; however, there were no new major allegations made against the president.

Article continues below advertisement

An Update on the Remaining Epstein Files?

Photo of Donald Trump and Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Bondi said the latest Epstein files drop was the 'end' of the government's effort to comply with the law.

For her part, Bondi insisted the latest dump of files marked "the end" of the government's efforts to comply with the law, immediately drawing a ton of flak from Democrats.

Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, alleged the Trump administration was still withholding about half of the files.

"Donald Trump and his Department of Justice have now made it clear that they intend to withhold roughly 50 per cent of the Epstein files, while claiming to have fully complied with the law. This is outrageous and incredibly concerning," he stated. "The oversight committee subpoena directs Pam Bondi to release all the files to the committee, while protecting survivors."

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic Leader, also accused the Justice Department of not being upfront with the public.

"DoJ needs to get its story straight," he said. "They say they collected six million pages, but only admit to releasing three million. But I checked – even that's inflated. Less than 2.7 million pages were released. DoJ thinks it can just round up 300k by pages, and we won't notice. We're wondering what's in those 300k pages, and we're still waiting to hear where the other three million pages are..."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet

Pete Hegseth Dragged After Gushing Over 'The Love of His Life' Jennifer Rauchet in Sappy Birthday Tribute — 'What Number Wife is She Again?'

Photo of Donald Trump

Look Out For Those Cankles! Trump's Massive Ankles Put On Full Display as Prez Appears 'Unstable' Walking Down Air Force One Steps

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein's victims released a joint statement, alleging the new drop of files exposes 'survivors.'

Epstein's victims also released a joint statement on the newly released files.

"This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors," they shared. "Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.

"The justice department cannot claim it is finished releasing files until every legally required document is released and every abuse and enabler is fully exposed."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.