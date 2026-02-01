'World's Largest Honeytrap Operation': Intelligence Sources Allege Jeffrey Epstein Used Women to Ensnare Elites for the KGB
Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Newly released documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein have fueled explosive claims by intelligence sources that the late financier ran what they describe as "the world's largest honeytrap operation" on behalf of Russian intelligence, RadarOnline.com can report.
More than three million files, made public this week, contain references suggesting Epstein cultivated relationships with powerful figures while maintaining ties to Moscow and possibly Israel.
Honeytrap Operation
The cache includes 1,056 documents naming Russian President Vladimir Putin and 9,629 referring to Moscow. Intelligence sources say Epstein even appeared to secure audiences with Putin after his 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution.
While there is no documentary evidence directly linking Putin or Russian intelligence to Epstein's criminal activity, security officials believe the connections may explain how Epstein maintained an ultra-wealthy lifestyle far beyond what his career as a financier would normally support.
U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly monitored Epstein's Russian contacts for years, though British counterparts were said to be more cautious because of Epstein's association with Ex-Prince Andrew.
Among the newly surfaced emails is one claiming Bill Gates asked one of Epstein's advisers to provide medicine to treat sexually transmitted diseases after "sex with Russian girls." Gates has dismissed the allegation as "completely false."
Espionage
The documents also confirm earlier reports that Epstein offered in August 2010 to introduce Prince Andrew to a "beautiful" 26-year-old Russian woman, two years after Epstein's conviction.
In one exchange, Epstein wrote to Andrew: "She's 26, Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy and yes, she has your email."
American intelligence experts believe Epstein was drawn into espionage through business dealings with Robert Maxwell, the disgraced media tycoon who died in 1991 after falling from his yacht. Maxwell's daughter, Ghislaine, is now serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking offenses linked to Epstein.
Epstein himself was found hanged in a New York jail in 2019, though relatives have claimed he was murdered.
Security sources allege Maxwell was a Russian asset from the 1970s and helped launder Russian money into the West with Epstein's assistance.
Investigations into Maxwell's business dealings have also uncovered links to Mossad and MI6. U.S. officials further believe Epstein maintained long-standing ties to Russian organized crime, which may have enabled him to fly young women from Russia with ease.
One intelligence source said: "You have Andrew, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and all the rest placed in compromising positions on an island bristling with technology. It's the world's largest honey trap operation. 'The Americans have been on this for years, but our lot have seemed more queasy about it, presumably because of the Royal link.'"
Potential Meetings with Putin
The documents include emails referencing potential meetings with Putin in 2011 and again in 2014.
In one message, Japanese entrepreneur Joi Ito wrote: "I wasn't able to convince Reid to change his schedule to go meet Putin with you."
A later email suggested the meeting was canceled after the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine, with Ito writing: "Bad idea now after the plane crash."