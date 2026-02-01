'World's Largest Honeytrap Operation': Intelligence Sources Allege Jeffrey Epstein Used Women to Ensnare Elites for the KGB

The documents also confirm earlier reports that Epstein offered in August 2010 to introduce Prince Andrew to a "beautiful" 26-year-old Russian woman, two years after Epstein's conviction.

In one exchange, Epstein wrote to Andrew: "She's 26, Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy and yes, she has your email."

American intelligence experts believe Epstein was drawn into espionage through business dealings with Robert Maxwell, the disgraced media tycoon who died in 1991 after falling from his yacht. Maxwell's daughter, Ghislaine, is now serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking offenses linked to Epstein.

Epstein himself was found hanged in a New York jail in 2019, though relatives have claimed he was murdered.

Security sources allege Maxwell was a Russian asset from the 1970s and helped launder Russian money into the West with Epstein's assistance.

Investigations into Maxwell's business dealings have also uncovered links to Mossad and MI6. U.S. officials further believe Epstein maintained long-standing ties to Russian organized crime, which may have enabled him to fly young women from Russia with ease.

One intelligence source said: "You have Andrew, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and all the rest placed in compromising positions on an island bristling with technology. It's the world's largest honey trap operation. 'The Americans have been on this for years, but our lot have seemed more queasy about it, presumably because of the Royal link.'"