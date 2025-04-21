'Rude' Meghan Markle Berated Gardener So Badly The Queen Was Forced to Intervene As Bullying Claims Surrounding Duchess Continue to Mount Up

According to sources close to royal historian Hugh Victors, Markle's rudeness even extended to garden staff working at Frogmore Cottage between 2019 and March 2020 when the Duchess and husband Prince Harry, 40, lived there.

He recalled an incident where Markle was "very rude" to one of the under-gardeners at Windsor.

And when the head gardener reported the matter to the late Queen, she reprimanded Markle, as she strongly disliked people being rude to staff.

Vickers added: "She probably is not very good with staff or people that she's employing. It's just very unattractive.

"You should always be very polite to people who work for you because otherwise they're going to get very put out."