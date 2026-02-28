Pima County Sheriff's Department 'Refocusing Resources' in Missing Nancy Guthrie Case as Search For NBC Star Savannah's Mom Approaches 1-Month Mark
Feb. 27 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
The Pima County Sheriff's Department vowed that it is still actively investigating Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, even as the case grows colder and her abduction nears the one-month mark, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The department shared that it is "refocusing resources," seemingly scaling back the operation to a team of detectives who will work the case from here on out.
'Resource Allocation May Fluctuate' in Search for Nancy Guthrie
"This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted," the department said in a February 27 press release.
Nancy, 84, who is the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1 and has not been heard from since.
"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is refocusing resources to detectives specifically assigned to this case. As leads are developed and resolved, resource allocation may fluctuate," they noted.
The PCSD additionally said it will still "maintain a patrol presence" in the neighborhood around Nancy's home.
FBI Moves Nancy Guthrie Command Post from Tucson to Phoenix
The PCSD resources overhaul is the latest ominous sign that authorities are still without any major leads or direction of investigation in Tucson.
The FBI also moved its Tucson command post to its larger satellite office in Phoenix the day prior.
While a few agents will remain closer to where Guthrie vanished, the relocation north will provide more efficiency for the operation, as the office has more physical resources and many members of the team investigating the abduction live in the Phoenix area.
The FBI joined the case several days into the operation after it was determined Nancy had been taken against her will from her home in the city's Catalina Foothills.
Savannah Guthrie's Heartbreaking Confession
On February 24, Savannah acknowledged for the first time that her mom may already "be gone" in an emotional Instagram video.
While confirming she and her siblings still had hope that Nancy could be found alive, the NBC star heartbreakingly shared, "She may be lost ... She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves so much."
Weeks into their search, she expressed they just want "recovery" of her mom at this point.
Savannah also announced a family reward of up to "$1million for any information that leads us to her" in some way.
Desperate Search Continues to Grow Colder
How and why Nancy was kidnapped is still a mystery to investigators 27 days after she was taken.
Several "ransom" notes sent within the first week she was gone were never confirmed to be legitimate.
Authorities previously thought they had a big break when Google was able to recover Nest doorbell camera video of a masked man armed with a holstered gun in his waistband trying to break into Nancy's home. Despite footage showing the man's physical build and movement, clothing, facial hair around his mouth, and an Ozark Trail Hiker backpack that appeared fully stuffed, no one has come forward to positively ID the suspect.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said his department got nearly 5,000 tips called in after the suspect video and photos were released, but it hasn't resulted in any significant leads.