Pima County Sheriff's Department 'Refocusing Resources' in Missing Nancy Guthrie Case as Search For NBC Star Savannah's Mom Approaches 1-Month Mark

"This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted," the department said in a February 27 press release.

Nancy, 84, who is the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1 and has not been heard from since.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is refocusing resources to detectives specifically assigned to this case. As leads are developed and resolved, resource allocation may fluctuate," they noted.

The PCSD additionally said it will still "maintain a patrol presence" in the neighborhood around Nancy's home.