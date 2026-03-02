Joe Rogan Raises Eyebrows for Claiming ICE Protests Are 'Paid for and Organized' as Famous Podcaster Confronts RFK Jr. Over 'Very Disturbing' Raids

While RFK Jr. freely admitted some of the scenes involving ICE – particularly those in Minneapolis – were "very disturbing," he threw blame at the media and Democrats rather than at Donald Trump's administration.

He insisted the "most disturbing" part was there being "so much interaction with protesters," which he deemed "weird that the Democrats are telling protesters to go out there and stop law enforcement from doing its job."

"That’s not how protests usually work," he complained. "If you don't like US drug policy, you wouldn't send people to try to interfere with people who are arresting a drug dealer. And when you have thousands and thousands of people doing that, there's going to be thousands of interactions, and some of those are going to end badly because you have armed people doing dangerous things. And when you have crowds doing that, it’s going to blow up."