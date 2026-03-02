Joe Rogan Raises Eyebrows for Claiming ICE Protests Are 'Paid for and Organized' as Famous Podcaster Confronts RFK Jr. Over 'Very Disturbing' Raids
March 2 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has raised eyebrows after claiming "paid protests" are organized, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on the latest episode of the controversial podcaster's show, as the two touched on the "very disturbing" ICE raids.
While RFK Jr. freely admitted some of the scenes involving ICE – particularly those in Minneapolis – were "very disturbing," he threw blame at the media and Democrats rather than at Donald Trump's administration.
He insisted the "most disturbing" part was there being "so much interaction with protesters," which he deemed "weird that the Democrats are telling protesters to go out there and stop law enforcement from doing its job."
"That’s not how protests usually work," he complained. "If you don't like US drug policy, you wouldn't send people to try to interfere with people who are arresting a drug dealer. And when you have thousands and thousands of people doing that, there's going to be thousands of interactions, and some of those are going to end badly because you have armed people doing dangerous things. And when you have crowds doing that, it’s going to blow up."
'These Protests Are Organized and Paid For'
RFK Jr. went on to note that no one was "happy" with the way things "have looked" but said a lot of it is due to how the press has taken "Trump derangement syndrome" and amplified it "into public outrage and set up a situation."
While Rogan admitted some of the scenes could be shocking, he insisted other people should be bothered by how protests are organized.
"These protests are organized and paid for, and that’s crazy, right?" Rogan alleged. "When you find that out, and you find out that people can actually be paid to protest, and that they provide them with signs, they tell them what they do. It's organized. They have signal chats."
He added: "There’s been a lot of people online talking about being paid to protest in certain places, and that’s kind of insane that that’s even legal... that you can organize a mob and pay them to go and make a bunch of noise."
What Else Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Say?
The Secretary of Health and Human Services also discussed Trump's deportation plans in comparison to Barack Obama's.
He claimed Obama deported "more people" than Trump, claiming the former president was responsible for the "most in history."
"Nobody cares," he alleged, adding that 76 people were shot during Joe Biden's administration's deportation process, and it didn't make "headlines."
"About half of those people were killed. None of it made the news. Now, because it’s Trump doing it, you have the entire Democratic Party and the media establishment saying, 'Oh, look at the horrible things. He’s a dictator.' But he’s doing what he promised to do to the American people," he elaborated.
Alex Pretti and Renee Good's Tragic Deaths
Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good were two 37-year-olds who were murdered in Minneapolis by ICE agents in two separate incidents in January.
When the administration was pressed regarding their deaths, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and others in the administration brushed Pretti and Good off as "domestic terrorists."
Their deaths led to protests to break out around the country.