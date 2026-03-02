Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Raises Eyebrows for Claiming ICE Protests Are 'Paid for and Organized' as Famous Podcaster Confronts RFK Jr. Over 'Very Disturbing' Raids

Composite photo of Joe Rogan and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vented about the ICE protests with Joe Rogan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Rogan has raised eyebrows after claiming "paid protests" are organized, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on the latest episode of the controversial podcaster's show, as the two touched on the "very disturbing" ICE raids.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Robert F. Kennedy was disturbed by how much 'interaction' there was with protesters.

While RFK Jr. freely admitted some of the scenes involving ICE – particularly those in Minneapolis – were "very disturbing," he threw blame at the media and Democrats rather than at Donald Trump's administration.

He insisted the "most disturbing" part was there being "so much interaction with protesters," which he deemed "weird that the Democrats are telling protesters to go out there and stop law enforcement from doing its job."

"That’s not how protests usually work," he complained. "If you don't like US drug policy, you wouldn't send people to try to interfere with people who are arresting a drug dealer. And when you have thousands and thousands of people doing that, there's going to be thousands of interactions, and some of those are going to end badly because you have armed people doing dangerous things. And when you have crowds doing that, it’s going to blow up."

Article continues below advertisement

'These Protests Are Organized and Paid For'

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Rogan alleged people are provided 'with signs' to attend protests.

RFK Jr. went on to note that no one was "happy" with the way things "have looked" but said a lot of it is due to how the press has taken "Trump derangement syndrome" and amplified it "into public outrage and set up a situation."

While Rogan admitted some of the scenes could be shocking, he insisted other people should be bothered by how protests are organized.

"These protests are organized and paid for, and that’s crazy, right?" Rogan alleged. "When you find that out, and you find out that people can actually be paid to protest, and that they provide them with signs, they tell them what they do. It's organized. They have signal chats."

He added: "There’s been a lot of people online talking about being paid to protest in certain places, and that’s kind of insane that that’s even legal... that you can organize a mob and pay them to go and make a bunch of noise."

Article continues below advertisement

What Else Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Say?

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed Barack Obama was responsible for 'the most' deportations in history.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services also discussed Trump's deportation plans in comparison to Barack Obama's.

He claimed Obama deported "more people" than Trump, claiming the former president was responsible for the "most in history."

"Nobody cares," he alleged, adding that 76 people were shot during Joe Biden's administration's deportation process, and it didn't make "headlines."

"About half of those people were killed. None of it made the news. Now, because it’s Trump doing it, you have the entire Democratic Party and the media establishment saying, 'Oh, look at the horrible things. He’s a dictator.' But he’s doing what he promised to do to the American people," he elaborated.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Nancy, Savannah and Annie Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Sobs With Sister Annie and Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni as Family Visits Missing Nancy's Memorial 1 Month After Abduction

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William 'Prepared for War' Over Kate Middleton's Topless Photo Scandal — and Demanded Legal Action 'All the Way'

Alex Pretti and Renee Good's Tragic Deaths

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of ICE Protests
Source: MEGA

Anti-ICE protests broke out around the country after the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.

Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good were two 37-year-olds who were murdered in Minneapolis by ICE agents in two separate incidents in January.

When the administration was pressed regarding their deaths, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and others in the administration brushed Pretti and Good off as "domestic terrorists."

Their deaths led to protests to break out around the country.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.