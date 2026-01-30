Your tip
Don Lemon Arrested: Fired CNN Anchor Taken Into Custody in Los Angeles Over Anti-ICE Minnesota Church Protest

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon is due in court today after being arrested.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 9:07 a.m. ET

Former CNN host Don Lemon was arrested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to his lawyer, he was taken into custody over an anti-ICE protest that went into a Minnesota church during a Sunday service.

Details on Don Lemon's Arrest

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon was 'taken into custody by federal agents last night,' his lawyer stated.

Abbe Lowell, his lawyer, spoke out, stating: "Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards."

He spent the night in jail and is due to appear in court today.

His attorney made it clear he was part of a group of people that stormed the church, but was doing so as a journalist, which makes what he was doing "constitutionally protected work."

Don Lemon Was Accused of Violating the Enforcement Act of 1871

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon plans to 'fight' the charges against him, his attorney stated.

Lowell went on to note that "the First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable."

"Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court," he added.

While the charges Lemon is facing weren't clear, he was accused of violating the Enforcement Act of 1871, which prohibits interfering with certain civil rights. These include interfering with serving on juries, voting, and, in the case of Lemon, the right to practice one's religion.

The act is also referred to as the Ku Klux Klan Act due to it initially being created to prevent the hate group from paramilitary vigilantism.

The Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Said 'the Klan Act Can Be Used to Bring a Conspiracy Charge'

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon claimed he was 'chronicling' the storming of the church as a journalist.

Lemon initially tried getting out of facing criminal conspiracy charges by stating he was "committing journalism" while he took part in storming the church, according to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon.

"Whenever anyone conspires to violate the protected civil rights of American citizens, the Klan Act can be used to bring a conspiracy charge," she added.

Although Lemon claimed he was "chronicling" the event as a journalist, videos he shared during and after the church was stormed showed he was very much a part of the group.

Don Lemon Admitted to Having Done Some 'Reconnaissance' With The Activists

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon filmed footage with the activists prior to storming the church.

Prior to entering the church, Lemon taped footage where he admitted to having done some "reconnaissance" with the activists.

"They’re planning an operation we’re going to follow them on. I can’t tell you exactly what they’re doing, but it’s called Operation Pull-Up," he stated.

Lemon added: "So that’s what we’re doing here, and after we do this operation, you’ll see it live. These operations are surprise operations. Again, I can’t tell you where they’re going."

After 17 years at CNN, Lemon was fired in April 2023. As for why he was let go from the network, it had to do with reported behavioral issues, declining ratings, and sexist comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

