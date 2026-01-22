Pam Bondi 'Enraged' After Judge Rejects Charges Against Fired CNN Host Don Lemon Over Anti-ICE Protest in Minnesota Church
Jan. 22 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A federal magistrate judge in Minnesota has refused to sign a complaint charging Don Lemon in connection with a chaotic protest inside a church on Sunday, RadarOnline.com can report.
But the former CNN anchor is not out of the woods yet, as an "enraged" Attorney General Pam Bondi is said to be already exploring her other options.
Squeezing Lemon Over His Reporting
Lemon joined a group of anti-ICE protesters who interrupted a church service in Minnesota, which many argue is a violation of the religious institution's protections.
Already on Thursday, Bondi announced two arrests connected to the church protest — Chauntyll Louisa Allen, who serves on the St. Paul School Board, and Nekima Levy Armstrong, whom the AG blamed for organizing the protest.
However, her highest-profile target was Lemon, who livestreamed the chaotic confrontation on his personal YouTube news channel.
"The attorney general is enraged at the magistrate's decision," a source told CBS News, while a different insider stressed that the process is not over, and the Justice Department could find other avenues to charge Lemon.
Blaming Bondi
Online, critics who are already upset with Bondi over her botched handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files demanded she step up her actions.
"Do Nothing Barbie is enraged huh? Now she knows how all good people feel, because of her," one person tweeted.
Another blasted in all caps: "ARREST PAM BONDI!!!! WTF HAS SHE EVER DONE FOR AMERICANS?"
As a third accused: "Pam Bondi protects elite democrats. Watch as Don Lemon gets away scot-free."
Lemon didn't dodge attacks either, with many opponents urging Bondi to "get Lemon."
"What about Don Lemon?" one person questioned.
"He was an active participant, and I doubt those other clowns would have even gone through with it if Donny weren’t broadcasting for the world to see."
Lemon on the Scene
As Radar has reported, Lemon has been in Minnesota covering the growing unrest after the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month. While now without an actual network, the 59-year-old has been posting content and coverage to his personal YouTube channel.
The former CNN anchor was interviewing one protester standing outside Cities Church in St. Paul when a group suddenly stormed the church. Lemon joined them, keeping his camera rolling as he documented the confrontation.
The outcry spread nationwide, with one fellow pastor telling his congregants: "We condemn the actions of Don Lemon and the group of activists who stormed Cities Church today in St. Paul, Minnesota, in clear violation of the FACE Act.
"Christians everywhere should demand that the Department of Justice arrest those who participated. We must protect religious liberty in this country."
Lemon Fires Back
Lemon later fired back on Instagram, saying he had no affiliation with the group of protesters and was merely covering their protest like any journalist would.
"The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their minds over something that’s not even true," Lemon said, defending his actions as an "act of journalism," which was to "report on it and talk to the people involved."
He then further distanced himself from the group, throwing the protest organizer under the bus: "So, why don't you talk to the actual person who is in charge of the organization and whose idea it was to have the protest at the church before you start blaming me for stuff for which you have no idea.
"Thank you for your attention to this matter."