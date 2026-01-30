Joe Rogan Dismisses Critics Calling Alex Pretti's Killing an 'Execution' During Anti-ICE Protest — 'It's an Extremely Unfortunate Case of What Happens During Chaos'

The popular podcast host has been especially outspoken about his feelings and reaction to Pretti's controversial killing.

Joe Rogan has refused to call the shooting death of Alex Pretti an "execution," but has offered some excuses after an ICE agent opened fire on the Minnesota protester, RadarOnline.com can report.

Rogan dismissed critics who have referred to ICU nurses' killing as an "execution," as some critics have, instead calling it an "extremely unfortunate case of what happens during chaos."

On his show earlier this week , Rogan said about Pretti: "Regardless of how you feel, I don't believe that guy should have been shot."

The former Newsradio star was not trying to make excuses for the murder, but clarified there is "more nuance" to the situation that comes when Border Patrol agents and officials are being harassed by people who are "calling for violence."

That has put the officers, according to Rogan, on "red alert."

He also placed some blame on Pretti, who seemed to instigate the attack when he attempted to get between an agent and a woman, all while carrying a legally concealed weapon.

That, according to Rogan, is a "giant no… You do not engage with law enforcement when you're armed."