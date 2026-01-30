Joe Rogan Dismisses Critics Calling Alex Pretti's Killing an 'Execution' During Anti-ICE Protest — 'It's an Extremely Unfortunate Case of What Happens During Chaos'
Jan. 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has refused to call the shooting death of Alex Pretti an "execution," but has offered some excuses after an ICE agent opened fire on the Minnesota protester, RadarOnline.com can report.
The popular podcast host has been especially outspoken about his feelings and reaction to Pretti's controversial killing.
Rogen Speaks Out on Pretti Shooting
On his show earlier this week, Rogan said about Pretti: "Regardless of how you feel, I don't believe that guy should have been shot."
Rogan dismissed critics who have referred to ICU nurses' killing as an "execution," as some critics have, instead calling it an "extremely unfortunate case of what happens during chaos."
The former Newsradio star was not trying to make excuses for the murder, but clarified there is "more nuance" to the situation that comes when Border Patrol agents and officials are being harassed by people who are "calling for violence."
That has put the officers, according to Rogan, on "red alert."
He also placed some blame on Pretti, who seemed to instigate the attack when he attempted to get between an agent and a woman, all while carrying a legally concealed weapon.
That, according to Rogan, is a "giant no… You do not engage with law enforcement when you're armed."
Shifting Away From Trump
Rogan's de facto defense of Pretti is part of his apparent broader shift away from his former pal, Donald Trump, and his policies.
The influential host publicly questioned Trump's immigration crackdown on a recent episode by comparing federal immigration raids to tactics used by Nazi secret police. The remarks have intensified speculation Rogan has finally turned against the president he endorsed in 2024.
Rogan also railed against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old volunteer legal observer killed during an encounter with ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this month.
Rogan Blasts Trump's Immigration Policies
Rogan's remarks marked his sharpest public criticism yet of Trump's immigration enforcement during the controversial president's second term.
He asked during the episode: "Are we really going to be the Gestapo? – 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"
The UFC fanatic made the comparison while weighing arguments from both sides of the immigration debate, a posture that has long defined his political identity and helped make him a cultural bellwether for millions of listeners.
Podcasters Criticize ICE
Rogan has previously criticized immigration enforcement.
In March, reacting to the deportation of a gay stylist seeking asylum, Rogan said: "If you want compassionate people to be on board with you, you can't deport gay hairdressers seeking asylum – that's f------ crazy – and then throw them in an El Salvador prison."
Other prominent right-leaning podcasters have also distanced themselves from Trump's immigration policies.
Theo Von objected after his image appeared in Department of Homeland Security messaging without consent, while Andrew Schulz has voiced similar unease.
Tucker Carlson criticized the response to Good's killing, writing: "A woman got shot in the face. How come so few Conservatives are viewing this story through a human lens?"