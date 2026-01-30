Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Dismisses Critics Calling Alex Pretti's Killing an 'Execution' During Anti-ICE Protest — 'It's an Extremely Unfortunate Case of What Happens During Chaos'

joe rogan podcast, alex pretti
Source: JRE Clips/YouTube; mega

Joe Rogan has spoken out about the shooting of Alex Pretti.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Rogan has refused to call the shooting death of Alex Pretti an "execution," but has offered some excuses after an ICE agent opened fire on the Minnesota protester, RadarOnline.com can report.

The popular podcast host has been especially outspoken about his feelings and reaction to Pretti's controversial killing.

Article continues below advertisement

Rogen Speaks Out on Pretti Shooting

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photos of Alex Pretti
Source: INTELFROMBRIA/X

Rogan disputed claims the Pretti murder was an 'execution'.

On his show earlier this week, Rogan said about Pretti: "Regardless of how you feel, I don't believe that guy should have been shot."

Rogan dismissed critics who have referred to ICU nurses' killing as an "execution," as some critics have, instead calling it an "extremely unfortunate case of what happens during chaos."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: JRE Clips/YouTube

The former Newsradio star was not trying to make excuses for the murder, but clarified there is "more nuance" to the situation that comes when Border Patrol agents and officials are being harassed by people who are "calling for violence."

That has put the officers, according to Rogan, on "red alert."

He also placed some blame on Pretti, who seemed to instigate the attack when he attempted to get between an agent and a woman, all while carrying a legally concealed weapon.

That, according to Rogan, is a "giant no… You do not engage with law enforcement when you're armed."

Article continues below advertisement

Shifting Away From Trump

alex pretti protest
Source: mega

Pretti was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 24.

Rogan's de facto defense of Pretti is part of his apparent broader shift away from his former pal, Donald Trump, and his policies.

The influential host publicly questioned Trump's immigration crackdown on a recent episode by comparing federal immigration raids to tactics used by Nazi secret police. The remarks have intensified speculation Rogan has finally turned against the president he endorsed in 2024.

Rogan also railed against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old volunteer legal observer killed during an encounter with ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Rogan Blasts Trump's Immigration Policies

renee good protest
Source: mega

Rogen has also spoken out about the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Rogan's remarks marked his sharpest public criticism yet of Trump's immigration enforcement during the controversial president's second term.

He asked during the episode: "Are we really going to be the Gestapo? – 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"

The UFC fanatic made the comparison while weighing arguments from both sides of the immigration debate, a posture that has long defined his political identity and helped make him a cultural bellwether for millions of listeners.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara Looked Frail During Final Appearance at 2025 Emmy Awards Months Before Death at 71

Photo of Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara's Eerie Death Joke Resurfaces Just Months After 'Home Alone' Icon's Shocking Passing at 71

Podcasters Criticize ICE

Rogan has been joined by other conservative commentators in criticizing the ICE actions.
Source: MEGA

Rogan has been joined by other conservative commentators in criticizing the ICE actions.

Rogan has previously criticized immigration enforcement.

In March, reacting to the deportation of a gay stylist seeking asylum, Rogan said: "If you want compassionate people to be on board with you, you can't deport gay hairdressers seeking asylum – that's f------ crazy – and then throw them in an El Salvador prison."

Other prominent right-leaning podcasters have also distanced themselves from Trump's immigration policies.

Theo Von objected after his image appeared in Department of Homeland Security messaging without consent, while Andrew Schulz has voiced similar unease.

Tucker Carlson criticized the response to Good's killing, writing: "A woman got shot in the face. How come so few Conservatives are viewing this story through a human lens?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.