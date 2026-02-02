Kelly Osbourne Admits She's 'Not Doing Great' at 2026 Grammy Awards After Her Shrinking Figure Sparked Concern Following Dad Ozzy's Death

Kelly also brought along her fiancé, Sid Wilson, to the event. The couple shares a three-year-old son, Sidney, who was born in November 2022.

The TV personality's face looked drawn and gaunt as the couple posed with her mom and brother.

“People usually say, 'I'm great.' [But] I'm not doing so great," Kelly told E! News ahead of the telecast.

"It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life," she mourned about the loss of her dad in July 2025 after his battle with Parkinson's disease.

Kelly confessed that she was "getting through," while adding, "We're doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy."