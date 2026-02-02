Your tip
Kelly Osbourne Admits She's 'Not Doing Great' at 2026 Grammy Awards After Her Shrinking Figure Sparked Concern Following Dad Ozzy's Death

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: CBS/Paramount

Kelly Osbourne has said her weight loss has been a result of losing her dad.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Updated 11:48 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne appeared worryingly slender at the 2026 Grammys, while admitting she's still "not doing so great" six months after the death of her legendary rocker dad, Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Fashion Police co-host, 41, wore a black halter gown that showed off her slim waist, shoulders, and arms, while posing on the red carpet with her mom, Sharon, and brother Jack, who made it a family affair ahead of the Grammys tribute to the late Prince of Darkness.

'Not Doing So Great'

Photo of Osbourne Family
Source: CBS/Paramount

The 2026 Grammy Awards was a family affair for Ozzy Osbourne's wife and kids.

Kelly also brought along her fiancé, Sid Wilson, to the event. The couple shares a three-year-old son, Sidney, who was born in November 2022.

The TV personality's face looked drawn and gaunt as the couple posed with her mom and brother.

“People usually say, 'I'm great.' [But] I'm not doing so great," Kelly told E! News ahead of the telecast.

"It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life," she mourned about the loss of her dad in July 2025 after his battle with Parkinson's disease.

Kelly confessed that she was "getting through," while adding, "We're doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy."

Ribcage Showing

Photo of Kelly Osbourne and Yungblud
Source: CBS/Paramount

Kelly Osbourne posed up a storm with family friend Yungblud at the 2026 Grammys.

Once inside the event, Kelly was a rollercoaster of emotions.

She happily posed alongside other guests, including family friend Yungblud.

The British rocker, real name Dominic Harrison, famously played at Ozzy's final show on July 5, 2025, performing Black Sabbath's Changes during the concert in Birmingham, England.

Kelly smiled as Yungblud put his arm around her as they hung out in the tabled section of the audience. Her ribcage could be seen in one photo where she posed with her hand on her hip, showing her noticeable weight loss since her beloved father's passing.

She addressed her weight in a December 2025 Instagram post, telling followers, "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right,' my dad just died, and I'm doing the best I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family."

Tiny Waistline

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne's impossible slim waistline was on display in a Pre-Grammy party photo she shared.

Kelly shared a series of Instagram photos earlier in the day of her getting ready for and attending Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy party.

In one snapshot, while wearing her figure-hugging black dress, Kelly put her hands on her hips, and they almost met across her incredibly slender waistline.

"About last night! Firstly, I want to thank Clive Davis for organizing such a beautiful tribute to my father!" she began in the caption, revealing that country singer Jelly Roll "had me bawling my eyes out with his rendition on Mumma I’m Coming Home!"

She also thanked Machine Gun Kelly for his role in the tribute, saying he "killed it with I Don’t Wanna Stop."

"Secondly, I want to thank my friends for holding me close when I felt most vulnerable!" Kelly continued, praising Yungblud, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO, Charlotte Lawrence, and Jesse Jo Stark.

"It was my first big event since my father’s passing, and I did not know if I could do it, but they got me through! I love them all so much! It was a beautiful night filled with my beautiful family and friends!" she noted.

Moved by Ozzy's Grammys Tribute

Photo of Kelly, Sharon and Jack Osbourne
Source: CBS/Paramount

Kelly Osbourne was seen weeping at the end of her late dad's tribute at the Grammy Awards.

Kelly's emotions at the pre-Grammy tribute to her father carried over to the Grammys, where Post Malone performed Black Sabbath's War Pigs with an all-star backing band.

She was seen openly weeping in the audience, tears running down her face, at the end of the set, truly moved by the moment.

