EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Putting On Ozzfest Tribute to Late Husband After He Appeared to Family as Ghost'

Sharon Osbourne is moving forward with plans to resurrect the legendary Ozzfest as a tribute to her late husband Ozzy Osbourne – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com her decision gathered momentum after the rock icon was said to have appeared to family members as a ghost following his death. The television personality and longtime music manager, now 73, confirmed the metal festival will return after several years away, saying the idea had long been discussed with Ozzy before his death in July 2025 at the age of 76 after his brutal battle with Parkinson's disease and agony linked to a series of failed back surgeries.

Ozzfest, which first launched in 1996 and became one of the defining touring festivals of heavy metal, last ran as a full tour in 2018 and briefly resurfaced for a New Year's Eve event in 2019. Plans are now said to be underway for a revived edition in 2027 that will celebrate Ozzy's career – from his early years with Black Sabbath through decades as a solo artist. Sources close to the Osbourne family say the revival carries an added emotional dimension after what they describe as a deeply personal experience within the household. One insider told us: "In the weeks after Ozzy passed away, the family was still processing the loss when Sharon began talking about how strongly she felt his presence around the house. "She genuinely believed he was still with them in spirit, and that has strengthened her resolve to honor him properly."

Prince of Darkness Honored Through Living Tribute

The source added: "For Sharon, bringing back Ozzfest is not just about music or nostalgia. She sees it as fulfilling something Ozzy wanted – and in a strange way she feels as though he has been encouraging her to keep the flame alive." Another industry figure familiar with the discussions to resurrect the metal festival said: "There is a sense that the festival will act as a living tribute. It is meant to celebrate Ozzy's influence and give fans the kind of loud, emotional farewell that feels true to the world he created." Sharon has always been fiercely protective of Ozzy's legacy. Reviving Ozzfest allows her to celebrate his life in the environment he loved most – surrounded by music, fans, and the artists he inspired.

Sharon herself confirmed the plans while speaking publicly about the future of the festival. She declared: "Yeah, we're gonna do it." Sharon added about the event: "The last one we did was in 2018. It was just a month before Ozzy got sick, and that was at the Forum in L.A. And there (were) no plans to stop it. We were still gonna do it, but Ozzy couldn't." "And Ozzy and I would talk about it, and he'd say, 'Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?' And I'm, like, 'Yeah, it's a brand. It will work without you.' "And he said, 'We should do it.'" Friends say Ozzy, widely known as the Prince of Darkness, remained passionate about the festival even as his health declined following years of medical issues.

