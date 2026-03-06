Megyn Kelly Sounds Alarm Over Britney Spears' 'Deterioration' After DUI Arrest — And Claims Troubled Singer Has Been 'Mentally Damaged' by Massive Fame
March 5 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has called Britney Spears a "hot mess" after the troubled pop princess was arrested overnight in Southern California on DUI charges, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Fox News anchor blamed her massive fame at such a young age as "mentally draining."
Megyn Kelly Weighs In on Britney Spears Arrest
Spears was arrested late Wednesday night for driving under the influence in Westlake Village, California, not far from her home. And now there are reports an "unknown substance" found in her car is being tested.
Kelly, host of her self-titled podcast, said we are watching Spears "deteriorate" right before our eyes via her troubling Instagram videos.
"Sometimes she just does dancing where you're like, 'Okay, she's dancing', sometimes you're like, 'Oh wow, something's going wrong there," Kelly expressed. "This is what she does all the time. She just posts inappropriate videos of herself with weird dancing."
The journalist continued: "It's not even like great Britney Spears dancing that she's capable of. It's like weird herky jerky movements from somebody who looks drug-addled to me. She definitely looks like she's on drugs, and nobody steps in.
"We went from conservatorship, which was too much, to like, apparently no help at all, which is evident."
Details of Britney Spears' Detention
Spears, 43, was detained by California Highway Patrol deputies in Ventura County around 9:30 local time. She was booked shortly after 3:00 am and released three hours later.
The Toxic singer was said to be very emotional and "crying" throughout the booking process, per TMZ.
According to reports, Spears was also taken to a nearby hospital to have some blood drawn to determine her blood alcohol content.
While police have not released the BAC results, sources claim Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is below the California legal limit of 0.08 percent. However, you can still be charged with a DUI in the state if police observe you driving erratically.
'Completely Inexcusable'
While she has yet to address the arrest, her manager, Cade Hudson, issued a terse statement: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Hudson added that help and support will come from her family.
"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being," he concluded.
Friends and Fans are Worried for Troubled Singer
Fears for Spears' mental health have increased over the past month, after she shared a scathing Instagram post about her family. The singer, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, insisted they will "never take responsibility" for what she says they did to her.
A friend of the troubled star said, "Britney is really worrying fans now. She's talking about strain within her family and a broken bone. This could spark a wellness check visit, as she has before."
Spears has had multiple wellness checks conducted by police due to concerns raised by fans and associates over her social media posts.
The most prominent incident occurred in September 2023, when police visited her home following an Instagram video of her dancing with knives, which she later claimed were fake. Another check came in January 2023 after she deleted her Instagram account.
As in the past, after her arrest on Wednesday, Spears has once again wiped her Instagram account clean.