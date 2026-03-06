Megyn Kelly Sounds Alarm Over Britney Spears' 'Deterioration' After DUI Arrest — And Claims Troubled Singer Has Been 'Mentally Damaged' by Massive Fame

Spears was arrested late Wednesday night for driving under the influence in Westlake Village, California, not far from her home. And now there are reports an "unknown substance" found in her car is being tested.

Kelly, host of her self-titled podcast, said we are watching Spears "deteriorate" right before our eyes via her troubling Instagram videos.

"Sometimes she just does dancing where you're like, 'Okay, she's dancing', sometimes you're like, 'Oh wow, something's going wrong there," Kelly expressed. "This is what she does all the time. She just posts inappropriate videos of herself with weird dancing."