Britney Spears

Britney Spears Was Taken to Hospital 'Immediately After Being Pulled Over' for DUI — As Fresh Fears Erupt for Troubled Singer's Health

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears allegedly is telling people her BAC was 0.06, which is under California's legal limit.

March 5 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Britney Spears was taken to the hospital immediately after she was pulled over for an alleged DUI, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to TMZ, in the wee hours of March 5, the princess of pop spent time in the hospital after California Highway Patrol officers took her there to have her blood drawn.

Details on Britney's BAC Level

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was pulled over near her home.

When she was pulled over in Westlake Village, insiders informed the publication that she was relatively close to her home. She was said to be alone and was not injured.

As for why she went to the hospital, it was solely to determine her blood alcohol level.

While police have not released the BAC results, sources claim Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is under the legal limit in California of 0.08 percent; however, you can still be charged with a DUI in the state if police observe you driving erratically.

Britney's Manager's Statement

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' manager called the DUI incident 'unfortunate.'

Her manager, Cade Hudson, released a statement to TMZ on the ordeal.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he said. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

Details on Britney's Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has had prior run-ins with the law.

As Radar reported, Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. She was placed in handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm last night. According to Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records, she has already been released from jail.

Following her arrest, the princess of pop has also seemingly deleted her Instagram.

This isn't Spears' first run-in with the law, as she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles in 2007, which led to her facing four misdemeanor charges and a jail sentence.

The Toxic songstress ended up paying the owner of the vehicle for damages and the charges against her were dropped. She was also acquitted of a charge of driving without a California license by a jury.

After the hit-and-run incident, Spears lost custody of her two sons, whom she shares with Kevin Federline. This heartbreaking move came after growing concerns related to her alleged abuse of alcohol and substances and some worrisome public incidents.

Britney Spears' Recent Legal Victory

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was recently granted a permanent restraining order against a man who showed up at her home.

Spears' alarming run-in with the law comes fresh on the heels of her scoring a legal victory against a man who showed up at her home after allegedly sharing "disturbing social media posts."

She was granted a permanent restraining order against him due to his behavior.

According to legal records, he had been harassing her online since 2013. He had previously been arrested for trespassing at her home in 2025.

