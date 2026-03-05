Britney Spears Was Taken to Hospital 'Immediately After Being Pulled Over' for DUI — As Fresh Fears Erupt for Troubled Singer's Health

As Radar reported, Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. She was placed in handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm last night. According to Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records, she has already been released from jail.

Following her arrest, the princess of pop has also seemingly deleted her Instagram.

This isn't Spears' first run-in with the law, as she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles in 2007, which led to her facing four misdemeanor charges and a jail sentence.

The Toxic songstress ended up paying the owner of the vehicle for damages and the charges against her were dropped. She was also acquitted of a charge of driving without a California license by a jury.

After the hit-and-run incident, Spears lost custody of her two sons, whom she shares with Kevin Federline. This heartbreaking move came after growing concerns related to her alleged abuse of alcohol and substances and some worrisome public incidents.