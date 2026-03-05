Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Show Studio for the First Time Since Mom Nancy's Abduction as Desperate Search Continues

Nancy's family has released multiple statements via Instagram, insisting they believe their mother is still alive and begging for her safe return.

In her most recent Instagram video, she shared it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" that has passed has been "agony."

She also noted her family is "worrying" about their mother and "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her. Just missing her," she somberly said. "We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

Savannah also revealed Nancy may not be alive, admitting she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she sadly added. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Whatever the case is, Savannah claimed they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."