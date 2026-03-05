Your tip
savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Show Studio for the First Time Since Mom Nancy's Abduction as Desperate Search Continues

Savannah Guthrie 'plans to return to the show,' NBC confirmed.

March 5 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today Show studio for the first time since her mother, Nancy, went missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her mother has been missing since February 1, and Savannah has understandably not appeared on the show since.

Why Was Savannah Guthrie at 'Today?'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie remains focused on helping to 'bring Nancy home,' a network statement said.

After being photographed at the hit NBC morning show on March 5, the network released an official statement on what's going on.

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues," they said.

"While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

Savannah's Reunion With Her Colleagues

Source: @IAmyLeigh/X

Savannah Guthrie and her colleagues embraced one another as she came to the 'Today' studio.

In video footage that surfaced on X, Savannah was seen warmly embracing her Today colleagues.

They all seemed genuinely happy to see her, and she was smiling as she hugged them.

Since her mother's disappearance, her colleagues have been supportive of her, both privately and publicly.

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Nancy was last seen on January 31, when she went to dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. The three had dinner together and played Mahjong before Cioni drove her home. He was the last person to see her before she was abducted.

While he was initially rumored to be a suspect in the case, police ended up clearing him and the rest of his family of any involvement in Nancy's case.

On February 1, Nancy was due to go to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service. When she did not arrive and could not able to be reached, her friend contacted Annie.

By the time Nancy's family arrived at her home, she had already been taken. Her personal belongings, including her wallet, cellphone, and keys, were left behind.

While the search for Nancy has been underway for over a month, there have been no suspects identified to date. The only clue has been from Nest security camera footage from Nancy's home, which showed a man with a mask, a glove, and what appeared to be a gun in his holster.

Savannah's Latest Statement on Nancy

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie recently admitted her mom may be dead.

Nancy's family has released multiple statements via Instagram, insisting they believe their mother is still alive and begging for her safe return.

In her most recent Instagram video, she shared it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" that has passed has been "agony."

She also noted her family is "worrying" about their mother and "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her. Just missing her," she somberly said. "We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

Savannah also revealed Nancy may not be alive, admitting she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she sadly added. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Whatever the case is, Savannah claimed they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."

