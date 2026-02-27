EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Set to Make Dramatic Return to 'Today' — Determined to Not Let the Kidnapper 'Destroy Her Career'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
As her beloved mother remains missing after almost one month with no major leads, Savannah Guthrie is finally planning her return to the Today show, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The co-host is expected to fly back to New York this weekend to reunite with her husband and two kids. She's been in Tucson, Arizona, since February 1 – the day after her mom, Nancy, was last seen.
Savannah Guthrie Returning to 'Today' to Honor Mom
Hollywood insider Rob Shuter explained the rumors that Savannah would never return to Today seemed out of character to the woman he knows, as well as to other industry insiders he's spoken to in the past.
"These stories never made sense to me that she wouldn't come back. And I know Savannah. I've been on that show 40, 50 times. I've hung out with her in a social environment. She's really ambitious. You don't get to be in that chair. You don't get to start in local TV and work your way up to the Today show chair without really wanting it. She wants this," he shared during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's podcast The Nerve. "And more importantly, her mom really wanted it, too."
Kidnapper Is 'Not Going to Destroy' Savannah Guthrie's Career
"She's in that chair. She's not leaving it. And if she did, these monsters, these terrorists, I would say, win, and she will not let that happen," the longtime industry insider shared.
Reflecting on Nancy's kidnapper, he said, "They might have destroyed her family. They are not going to destroy her career."
"You can love your family, and you can love your job," he continued. "You don't have to pick either. Savannah will be back on that show."
Shuter added that he's heard Savannah could be returning in "two to three weeks" as Hoda Kotb will still be filling in for her next week.
"She's coming back," he proclaimed on the podcast.
Savannah Guthrie Gave Missing Mom's Search 'Everything She Had'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source close to the situation told Shuter that Savannah is planning to return home to New York this weekend after a month in Tucson yielded few clues into the whereabouts of her missing mom, or if she is even alive.
"She gave Arizona everything she had," the insider told Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom. She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible."
"New York is where her support system is," the source added about the NBC star coming home to where her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two kids have been since the abduction. "It’s where she feels steady. She needs that now."
'We Know That She May Be Lost'
Savannah seemed to heartbreakingly concede that there was little more she could do in Tucson in an Instagram video on February 24. She admitted that while her family was still holding onto hope for her mother's return, "We also know that she may be lost; she may already be gone."
"If this is what is to be, then we will all accept it. But we need to know where she is," she noted. "We need her to come home."
Savannah also announced the family was offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy's return.