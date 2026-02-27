EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Set to Make Dramatic Return to 'Today' — Determined to Not Let the Kidnapper 'Destroy Her Career'

"She's in that chair. She's not leaving it. And if she did, these monsters, these terrorists, I would say, win, and she will not let that happen," the longtime industry insider shared.

Reflecting on Nancy's kidnapper, he said, "They might have destroyed her family. They are not going to destroy her career."

"You can love your family, and you can love your job," he continued. "You don't have to pick either. Savannah will be back on that show."

Shuter added that he's heard Savannah could be returning in "two to three weeks" as Hoda Kotb will still be filling in for her next week.

"She's coming back," he proclaimed on the podcast.