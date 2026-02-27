Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie Planning Full-Time Return to New York After Mother Nancy's Abduction in Arizona

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram, NBC

Savannah Guthrie plans to return to New York as her mom has been missing for nearly a month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Savannah Guthrie is finally planning to head home to New York after spending the past month in Tucson, Arizona, following her mom Nancy's terrifying abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Today co-host is looking forward to being reunited with her husband and their two children, after the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's deputies have not been able to come up with any leads on where her 84-year-old mother might be, and if she's alive or dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie 'Did Everything Possible' in Arizona to Find Her Missing Mom

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings put out several pleas for her missing mom's return.

"She gave Arizona everything she had," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom. She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible," the insider continued.

Savannah immediately flew from New York to Tucson on February 1, when her mom was discovered missing from her home, and has been there ever since.

She has been staying with her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as the siblings and their brother, Camron, desperately pleaded with the unknown abductor for their ailing mom's return to no avail.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie 'Choosing Healing' With Husband and Kids in NYC

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and family
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie has been away from her husband and kids while in Tucson waiting for word on her missing mom.

"Her faith is carrying her," a source said about the devout Christian. "But so are her children."

Savannah shares daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9, with husband Michael Feldman. They remained in New York so the kids could keep attending school and not have their young lives completely disrupted by what happened to their grandmother.

"New York is where her support system is," the insider added about the NBC star. "It’s where she feels steady. She needs that now."

The source said it's a step forward as Savannah hopes to start "healing" after finally conceding in a February 24 Instagram video that her mom might no longer be alive.

"Savannah isn’t running away," the confidant explained. "She’s choosing stability, family, and healing."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie 'May Be Gone'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

An exhausted-looking Savannah Guthrie acknowledged her missing mom 'may be lost' already.'

"I think Savannah now is at the point where she's looking to a future without her mom," Shuter explained during a February 25 appearance on The Nerve With Maureen Callahan podcast, about the broadcast journalist's heartbreaking video.

In it, Savannah said she and her family were holding onto hope for her mother's return, but "We also know that she may be lost; she may already be gone."

With her eyes swollen from endless tears and sleepless nights, she added, "And if this is what is to be, then we will all accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Erika Kirk and Candace Owens

Candace Owens Raises Eyebrows Over Erika Kirk's 'Conflicting Birth Date' in Bombshell Divorce Filing — 'Some of the Lies Are So Stupid'

Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home in 2002.

Abduction Survivor Elizabeth Smart Begs Others Not to 'Give Up' Hope Nancy Guthrie Will Be Found 24 Years After Her Own Kidnapping — 'Other Victims Do Come Back'

Reward for Information In Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Upped to $1Million

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Savannah Guthrie mom suspect
Source: MEGA

Photos and a video of the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's abduction have yielded no new leads.

Nancy was forcibly taken from her home in the early morning hours of February 1 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

After a month of exhaustive searching, authorities are still no closer to locating Savanah's mom or figuring out who may have been behind the abduction.

Several "ransom" notes were sent within the first week she went missing, all of which proved to be hoaxes.

The FBI and Google were able to recover video and photos from Nancy's front doorbell Nest camera, showing a man in a ski mask and heavy gloves attempting to disable the device shortly before she was taken. He was also armed with a holstered handgun in his waistband.

Despite the video showing the man's physical movements, build, and slight facial hair around his mouth, no one has come forward to positively ID the suspect, despite the reward growing to $1million.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.