Candace Owens Raises Eyebrows Over Erika Kirk's 'Conflicting Birth Date' in Bombshell Divorce Filing — 'Some of the Lies Are So Stupid'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Candace Owens is raising eyebrows over Erika Kirk's "conflicting" birth date in a bombshell divorce filing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial conservative podcaster shocked viewers when she dropped the intel in her new documentary series, Bride of Charlie, which focuses on Charlie Kirk's widow.
What Did Candace Owens Reveal?
Owens promised viewers she would share her "personal experience" with Erika in the episode that dropped on February 25.
She insisted she's not alarmed by the fact that Erika "lies," a claim she promised to prove, but rather by "the fact that I don’t know that she’s aware that she’s lying."
"The version [Erika is] telling us today or yesterday was just recently downloaded into her mind, and she therefore thinks it’s true," she stated.
She also alleged Erika has a "faulty memory or something."
"I’m saying I’m not sure that she's fully aware that she's lying because some of the lies are so stupid," she claimed.
Questions Over Erika Kirk's Birthday
The episode examined Erika's childhood, with Owens sharing alleged inconsistencies in Erika's family tree, revealing a "conspiracy theory" that Erika's aunt may actually be her mother.
Owens also raised a red flag over Erika's claim she was born on November 20, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She pointed to Erika's parents' divorce filings in 1998, where they allegedly state Erika was born on November 22 of that year. The filing, Owens notes, was only filed by Erika's mother and contained only "four statements of fact."
She also inquired about the date Erika's parents said they were married in their divorce petition, which they put was November 20, 1995. This would have been Erika's seventh birthday.
In the separation agreement they put in their divorce petition, they listed a different date of marriage, writing November 7, 1982.
Was Erika Kirk Raised by a Single Parent?
The conservative pundit then dug into Erika's tale that she was mostly raised by her mother, alone, after her parents split.
Owens noted she spoke to "classmates, past boyfriends, and people are generally bewildered about why Erika is now representing that she does not have a relationship" with her father.
She pointed out that, even if her father was absent, there was a stepfather present in Erika's life.
To date, neither Erika nor her organization, Turning Point USA, has responded to Owens' latest allegations.
Erika Kirk and Candace Owens' Sit Down Meeting
Owens and Erika have been at odds for a while, as the podcaster has been spreading abundant conspiracy theories about Charlie's death since he was assassinated.
The pair ended up having a private meeting in late 2025, which Owens said had been "extremely productive" at the time.
"I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," she shared on X. "We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."
Owens promised her followers she would have a "full rundown" for her fans, but was "currently exhausted."
"I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back, and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed," she added.
Since then, the temperature has clearly risen again, and Owens has not held back from airing her grievances with Erika.