Abduction Survivor Elizabeth Smart Begs Others Not to 'Give Up' Hope Nancy Guthrie Will Be Found 24 Years After Her Own Kidnapping — 'Other Victims Do Come Back'

Smart – who has since worked as a child safety advocate – said it's easy to become disheartened the longer that missing victims aren't found. However, she reminded listeners that she "did come back" and there are "other victims" out there who "do come back" too.

"Even though every passing day feels like we're losing more and more hope, or it seems like it's less likely that she'll be found, I think we just have to remind ourselves that we can never give up," she added. "We need everyone to keep their eyes open, and someone will see something."

Echoing the Guthrie family's longstanding belief that someone out there knows what happened to the elderly woman, Smart urged anyone who notices any "strange" activity not to "hesitate."

"Just pick up the phone, call law enforcement, tell them what you know, tell them what you see," she said.