Elizabeth Smart

Abduction Survivor Elizabeth Smart Begs Others Not to 'Give Up' Hope Nancy Guthrie Will Be Found 24 Years After Her Own Kidnapping — 'Other Victims Do Come Back'

Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home in 2002.
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home in 2002.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Nearly 24 years ago, Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her bedroom at only 14 years old and held captive for a grueling nine months before she was finally rescued.

Now, Smart is urging investigators and loved ones not to "give up" hope that Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy, could also be found alive and well more than three weeks into the desperate search for the ailing 84-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy Guthrie was officially reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was officially reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 just before 10 p.m., after visiting with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. The next day, she was reported missing to local police after she failed to show up at a friend's home to watch a livestreamed church sermon.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Nancy was nowhere to be found, but her wallet, phone, and car keys were all left inside her empty home in Catalina Foothills. Even worse, blood was discovered on her door. Her disappearance was quickly rumored to be an abduction – a theory that was only amplified when authorities released footage from her doorbell camera of a mysterious man in a ski mask and thick black gloves.

'It's Almost Like They're Dead'

Elizabeth Smart said she 'can't give up' on other missing people after her own kidnapping.
Source: MEGA

Smart said she 'can't give up' on other missing people after her own kidnapping.

On the Thursday, February 26, installment of the Ladygang podcast, Smart weighed in on the shocking case.

"I know what law enforcement will tell you if a person disappears and they're not found within the first 24 to 48 hours – the chances of their survival drop down to almost zero percent," the abduction survivor admitted. "It's almost like they're dead. But I just always feel like we can't give up because if that was the mentality around my case, then I wouldn't be here today."

Elizabeth Smart Begs People to 'Keep Their Eyes Open'

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for almost a month.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for almost a month.

Smart – who has since worked as a child safety advocate – said it's easy to become disheartened the longer that missing victims aren't found. However, she reminded listeners that she "did come back" and there are "other victims" out there who "do come back" too.

"Even though every passing day feels like we're losing more and more hope, or it seems like it's less likely that she'll be found, I think we just have to remind ourselves that we can never give up," she added. "We need everyone to keep their eyes open, and someone will see something."

Echoing the Guthrie family's longstanding belief that someone out there knows what happened to the elderly woman, Smart urged anyone who notices any "strange" activity not to "hesitate."

"Just pick up the phone, call law enforcement, tell them what you know, tell them what you see," she said.

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1Million Reward for Information

Savannah Guthrie was reportedly warned against offering the reward money.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie was reportedly warned against offering the reward money.

On February 24, Savannah took to social media and offered a reward of "up to $1million" for any information that leads to her mother's "recovery."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she said at the time. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," the Today show co-anchor continued. "Somebody knows. And we are begging you to please come forward now."

No suspects have been identified as of this publication.

