Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect's Phone 'Blackout' Could Finally Crack Case Despite DNA Struggles, Claims Expert Who Analyzed Idaho Murderer Bryan Kohberger's Device
Feb. 26 2026, Updated 4:04 p.m. ET
A digital forensics expert who helped capture Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger through his cell phone says the same type of tracking technologies could be the key to nabbing whoever kidnapped Savannah Guthrie's mom, RadarOnline.com can report.
As the search for Nancy Guthrie nears the one-month mark, detectives are relying on an abundance of new surveillance cameras and equipment to help find her.
Tracking Virtual Footprints
While Nancy's abductor covered his identity with gloves, a ski mask, and a jacket, Heather Barnhart said it's virtually impossible to disappear completely in this digital age.
Barhnhart, a technology expert with Cellebrite and the SANS Institute, told Fox News Digital that cell tower data, Wi-Fi logs, and other electronic devices could reveal digital footprints – even if the suspect turned his phone off or put it in airplane mode.
That's how she was able to zero in on Kohberger.
"Kohberger literally created bookends around the crime by turning off his device," she said. "So, in addition to all the clearing and other things that he prepped for to erase his digital footprint, the fact that right before the murder, his phone was turned off, and then within like 40 minutes or so after it was turned back on, kind of gave us that tunnel to look down here."
Similarities to Kohberger
Barnhart said that in the Idaho search, cellular logs indicated Kohberger's phone was fully charged before suddenly going dark – helping investigators realize the shutdown was deliberate.
"He disabled cellular, disabled Wi-Fi, and turned off his phone," Barnhart explained. "That is extreme measures to not have a digital footprint. So he really took all the steps but still made a mistake."
Investigators looking for Nancy are trying to lock down the suspect's phone via cell tower pings and checking to see if his device tried to link into a neighbor's wi-fi.
"We hope in Nancy Guthrie, that whoever has her made a mistake and that we can uncover that footprint," Barnhart shared.
Hide and Seek
Investigators are also hoping the many security cameras perched near Nancy's home can provide clues. In an exclusive interview with Radar, Kevin Hale, Chair of the Criminal Justice Program at Post University, said we live in a new era of AI assistance.
"Technology, such as home security video systems, has become a great tool for investigators," Hale said. "No doubt they will have checked with each house in the neighborhoods surrounding Mrs. Guthrie's home, searching for any video that might add valuable information."
Detectives also have access to business and traffic cameras that populate Nancy's suburban Tucson neighborhood.
"They will also check local businesses such as gas stations, convenience stores, banks, 'big box' retailers, and any other business or establishment that might have cameras," Hale elaborated. "This allows investigators to potentially follow suspicious vehicles in and out of the neighborhood and also helps to provide a timeline."
Nancy's Home Is Ground Zero
Nancy's personal technology has also shed light on her dire situation, especially after her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, worrying rescue workers.
Nancy lives in a $1million home in the affluent Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. According to initial reports, lights in the common area were all on, and Nancy's front door was unlocked. However, there were reportedly signs of a "forced entry."
"She did not walk away," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."