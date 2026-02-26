Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect's Phone 'Blackout' Could Finally Crack Case Despite DNA Struggles, Claims Expert Who Analyzed Idaho Murderer Bryan Kohberger's Device

While Nancy's abductor covered his identity with gloves, a ski mask, and a jacket, Heather Barnhart said it's virtually impossible to disappear completely in this digital age.

Barhnhart, a technology expert with Cellebrite and the SANS Institute, told Fox News Digital that cell tower data, Wi-Fi logs, and other electronic devices could reveal digital footprints – even if the suspect turned his phone off or put it in airplane mode.

That's how she was able to zero in on Kohberger.

"Kohberger literally created bookends around the crime by turning off his device," she said. "So, in addition to all the clearing and other things that he prepped for to erase his digital footprint, the fact that right before the murder, his phone was turned off, and then within like 40 minutes or so after it was turned back on, kind of gave us that tunnel to look down here."