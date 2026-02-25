'Prepare Emotionally': What Distraught Savannah Guthrie Is Being Told Behind the Scenes — as Search for Missing Mom Drags On
Feb. 25 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
As the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom continues with few credible leads, the Today show anchor is being forced to prepare for the worst, even as she tries to hold on to hope, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Savannah has just dramatically upped the reward for Nancy's safe return, but also admitted in her latest video plea it may already be too late.
Savannah Forced to Face the Worst
On Tuesday, Savannah shared another emotional video on Instagram addressing her family's biggest fear.
"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she admitted. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."
Private investigator Toby Braun, founder of American Special Investigative Group, has handled complex kidnapping, extortion, and crisis-resolution investigations nationwide. He told Radar that Savannah and her siblings are aware that significant time has passed since the 84-year-old was taken.
"Families involved in long-running crisis cases often reach a point where they must prepare emotionally for multiple possible outcomes while still holding onto hope," Braun shared. "Prolonged uncertainty raises serious concerns, particularly when pre-existing medical conditions or limited access to medication and care may be factors."
Locating Nancy Is Still the 'Focus'
Nancy has been without crucial medication since her abduction, and her pacemaker has stopped syncing with her Apple Watch. Still, Braun confessed that until Nancy is found, the family can continue to hope and pray.
"No conclusions should be drawn without verified evidence. Until facts establish otherwise, the focus remains on locating Nancy and determining exactly what occurred," he said. "Seeking closure does not mean abandoning hope. It means pursuing truth, accountability, and answers while continuing to follow every viable lead."
To help with that pursuit, the television journalist has upped the reward for information leading to her mother to one million dollars.
"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows," she pleaded during her latest message. "And we are begging you to please come forward now."
Frustrations Rising at Arizona Sheriff
Officials have reluctantly revealed the search for Nancy Guthrie could go on for years, as they continue to sift through clothing items and gloves that could contain critical DNA.
And with each passing day, frustration aimed at Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is growing, especially after he told The New York Times there's no set timeline for finding Nancy.
"Maybe it's an hour from now," he said. "Maybe it's weeks or months or years from now. But we won't quit. We're going to find Nancy. We're going to find this guy."
Nanos also admitted the investigation has been emotionally draining.
"It's exhausting, these ups and downs," he said. "We will keep moving forward."
Keeping the Faith
Savannah let her emotions pour out in her most recent video, admitting the family is "fearing for and aching" for Nancy.
"And most of all, just missing her," she heartbreakingly said. "We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."
She then asked people to continue "praying without ceasing."
"We still believe, we still believe in a miracle," she added. "We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope."