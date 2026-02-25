'Prepare Emotionally': What Distraught Savannah Guthrie Is Being Told Behind the Scenes — as Search for Missing Mom Drags On

On Tuesday, Savannah shared another emotional video on Instagram addressing her family's biggest fear.

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she admitted. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Private investigator Toby Braun, founder of American Special Investigative Group, has handled complex kidnapping, extortion, and crisis-resolution investigations nationwide. He told Radar that Savannah and her siblings are aware that significant time has passed since the 84-year-old was taken.

"Families involved in long-running crisis cases often reach a point where they must prepare emotionally for multiple possible outcomes while still holding onto hope," Braun shared. "Prolonged uncertainty raises serious concerns, particularly when pre-existing medical conditions or limited access to medication and care may be factors."