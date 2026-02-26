Trump's White House Claims Lawrence O'Donnell Is a 'Total Disgrace to His Family' After MS NOW Host Accuses Prez of Suffering From Dementia
Feb. 26 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Lawrence O'Donnell is now feeling the wrath of Donald Trump's loyal administration, as they bashed the TV host after he accused the president of suffering from dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following his bizarre (and lengthy) State of the Union address, O'Donnell tore into Trump while on MS NOW, questioning if the 79-year-old's mental health may be deteriorating.
'You Are in Raging Dementia'
"In proportional terms, the least amount of governing policy per minute of speech," O'Donnell said of Trump's "nutty" SOTU, as, according to a report, was the longest address to a joint session of Congress in at least 60 years.
"So you've got about two hours. The biggest applause in the speech is for a goalie," O'Donnell raged, referring to the US Men's Olympic hockey team goalie, Connor Hellebuyck.
O'Donnell continued: "It's not for the president, it's for a hockey player and his team, and 20 percent of it maybe is about policy. All the rest of it is introducing people in the audience and stealing the applause that way. And when you get to the policy, the policy is: he wants tariffs to replace the income tax."
"OK, so you are in raging dementia when you're in the policy section of the speech, like out of control," the 74-year-old said, and added, "He's gone."
The White House Defends Trump... And Slams Lawrence O'Donnell
The MS NOW personality also called out Republicans for clapping along with Trump's behavior, labeling the party as "lost."
"So the policy piece of the speech was absolute zero, and all the rest of it was just trying to cheat applause from people he brought to the show," he added.
The White House was quick to respond to O'Donnell's vicious comments by first claiming Trump is in perfect health.
They told Radar in a statement: "President Trump’s sharpness and unmatched energy was on full display last night when he delivered a historic State of the Union address and touted all of the victories he’s delivering on behalf of working families."
"Lawrence O'Donnell is one of the sloppiest and dumbest people who appear on the failing MSDNC airwaves," the statement continued, claiming O'Donnell, who was a writer and producer on The West Wing, is a "total disgrace to his family and should be deeply ashamed of himself."
On Thursday, February 26, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters they have nothing to fear when it comes to her boss' health, claiming a recent MRI scan showed "No evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."
She continued: "... His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused."
"In summary, this level of detailed assessment... confirms that he remains in excellent overall health," Levitt claimed.
Trump's Health Is Perfect... According to Himself
Trump and his team have spent the majority of his second term downplaying any concern over his health, despite many claiming he's secretly battling dementia.
Earlier this month, the former reality star confirmed he still feels "great, physically and mentally."
"I feel like I did 50 years ago," Trump told Tom Llamas during an interview on NBC. However, that has not stopped some of his political rivals from calling out his fumbles, accusing him of suffering from dementia.
Despite Trump's claims, he didn't help his cause recently when he struggled to get his words out while making a speech at the White House.
To make matters worse, Trump was then mocked once again for accepting an award for being the "Champion of Coal."