Trump's White House Claims Lawrence O'Donnell Is a 'Total Disgrace to His Family' After MS NOW Host Accuses Prez of Suffering From Dementia

"In proportional terms, the least amount of governing policy per minute of speech," O'Donnell said of Trump's "nutty" SOTU, as, according to a report, was the longest address to a joint session of Congress in at least 60 years.

"So you've got about two hours. The biggest applause in the speech is for a goalie," O'Donnell raged, referring to the US Men's Olympic hockey team goalie, Connor Hellebuyck.

O'Donnell continued: "It's not for the president, it's for a hockey player and his team, and 20 percent of it maybe is about policy. All the rest of it is introducing people in the audience and stealing the applause that way. And when you get to the policy, the policy is: he wants tariffs to replace the income tax."

"OK, so you are in raging dementia when you're in the policy section of the speech, like out of control," the 74-year-old said, and added, "He's gone."