EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's 'Dirty' Dying Dream Exposed After 79-Year-Old Revealed Marriage to Oddball David Gest Left Her Feeling Like a 'Prisoner'

Minnelli, who also counted Martin Scorsese, Desi Arnaz Jr., and Peter Sellers among her former partners, described a longing for companionship on her own terms after decades in the spotlight. Sources told us she is now focused less on convention and more on savoring whatever time remains of her life as she heads for her 80th birthday in March.

Minnelli writes in her warts-and-all memoir: "Ideally, I'd like to date an older, elegant man who dresses beautifully and is filthy rich. Then I'd like to date a 40-year-old guy who is passionate about something. I don't care what. Then I'd like to date an 18-year-old, who I see twice a week and whose name I don't know."

A longtime friend said, "Liza has always had a wicked sense of humor about romance, but beneath that is someone who simply wants joy. At 79, she is intent on enjoying her final days – laughing, flirting, and living without apology."