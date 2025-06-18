EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Divorce PTSD Exposed — With Diva Still Struggling to Even Mention Name of 'Manipulative' Ex David Gest
Legendary Liza Minnelli split from fourth husband David Gest in 2003, but she has been left stricken with PTSD from his mistreatment of her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the beloved actress and singer, 79, can't bear to even speak about Gest, a music producer she wed in 2002 in a lavish, celebrity-studded wedding in New York. Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson and Mia Farrow were among the 850 guests.
But the marriage lasted only 16 months, with Gest claiming the Cabaret star was an alcoholic and prone to violence while Gest was described as controlling and manipulative.
When they split, Gest sued Minnelli for $10million while she filed a countersuit claiming he stole from her.
Bitter Split
A new documentary, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, reveals just how much Gest, who died of a stroke in 2016 at the age of 62, has continued to be a source of torment for the Arthur actress, even today, more than 20 years after their split.
They met during a period of time in Minnelli’s life when she wasn’t doing so well," Allan Lazare, a dentist who knew the star, commented in the film.
He added: "Physically, she'd gained a lot of weight and Gest romanced her. Nothing was real and basically for a while he took over her life."
An insider told us: "Her friends say he was mean and unpleasant. In the beginning he charmed her but then he ditched her in the cruelest of ways.
"Their divorce was extremely messy, and even to this day Liza doesn’t like to talk about it and it touches a nerve when brought up."
Tour Shock
According to Lazare, who passed away last year, Minnelli returned from touring to find that Gest had removed everything – including every picture and every piece of furniture – from the apartment and put it into storage.
"He left her with just a bed and a lamp," a source said – adding: "People closest to her know it was a terrible time in her life when she was trying to get back her possessions and paintings. It still upsets her."
Despite Minnelli's numerous health issues including hip and knee replacements, jaw reconstruction and struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism, the pain Gest inflicted was the most hurtful.
Our source said: "David may be dead, but he left her with a lot of scars."