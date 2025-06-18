EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Divorce PTSD Exposed — With Diva Still Struggling to Even Mention Name of 'Manipulative' Ex David Gest

Legendary Liza Minnelli split from fourth husband David Gest in 2003, but she has been left stricken with PTSD from his mistreatment of her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the beloved actress and singer, 79, can't bear to even speak about Gest, a music producer she wed in 2002 in a lavish, celebrity-studded wedding in New York. Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson and Mia Farrow were among the 850 guests.

But the marriage lasted only 16 months, with Gest claiming the Cabaret star was an alcoholic and prone to violence while Gest was described as controlling and manipulative.

When they split, Gest sued Minnelli for $10million while she filed a countersuit claiming he stole from her.