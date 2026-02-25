'I Was His Prisoner': Liza Minnelli Claims Ex David Gest Controlled Her Every Move as Icon Admits She 'Clearly Wasn't Sober' During Nightmare Marriage

In her upcoming book, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, the Hollywood icon, 79 – who famously struggled with substance abuse issues for decades – claims she "clearly wasn't sober" when she married Gest.

Lured into a sense of security by his alleged love-bombing and promises to help make her the "biggest star in the world," Minnelli says she didn't realize that she was being "used" by him at the time.

"Suddenly I had the feeling that a true partnership with a successful guy, who seemed to be incredibly devoted to me, might be the answer to all my problems," she said in an excerpt seen by The Times.

"I felt no physical attraction to him. Zero," she adds of their rocky relationship. "But I convinced myself I could learn to love him, or at least love him through a lens of appreciation. Over time. Lots and lots and lots of time. I’d seen marriages work with far less. I’d been a divorced lady for 10 years and was lonely. So I fell for his lies and deceit. I should have called the cops."