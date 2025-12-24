Cabaret legend Liza Minnelli , 79, was rolled onto the stage at the Gala of the Stars in Beverly Hills in a plush chair on a moving platform as dancers recreated the kicks, the snaps and the shimmying silhouettes she once owned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A friend said Liza Minnelli can no longer dance and is struggling with mobility, making the loss of movement 'devastating.'

Sources said Minnelli is increasingly self-conscious about mobility aids, resisting wheelchairs – even when exhausted.

A friend shared, "Everyone realizes Liza cannot dance anymore . At this point, she'll be lucky just to walk. It’s devastating for a woman who lived in movement."

Sources said Minnelli resists wheelchairs because she fears appearing fragile and worries a chair could 'overshadow her legacy.'

But an emotional producer said: "She doesn't have to move anymore – we move for her."

Recently, the Hollywood icon's half-sister Lorna Luft opened up about the Oscar winner's health status and how they stay in contact often.

"She's great," Lorna told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She's in Los Angeles."

She continued: "We talk on the phone a lot, because I live back in New York. So, everything's really, really—she's great."