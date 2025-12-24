Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Devastating 'Decline' — Hollywood Legend's Pals Reveal She Fears Looking 'Fragile' in Public and 'Cannot Dance Anymore'

Liza Minnelli's pals revealed she cannot dance anymore and fears appearing fragile in public.
Source: MEGA

Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Cabaret legend Liza Minnelli, 79, was rolled onto the stage at the Gala of the Stars in Beverly Hills in a plush chair on a moving platform as dancers recreated the kicks, the snaps and the shimmying silhouettes she once owned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

No More Dancing

A friend said Liza Minnelli can no longer dance and is struggling with mobility, making the loss of movement 'devastating.'
A friend shared, "Everyone realizes Liza cannot dance anymore. At this point, she'll be lucky just to walk. It’s devastating for a woman who lived in movement."

Sources said Minnelli is increasingly self-conscious about mobility aids, resisting wheelchairs – even when exhausted.

Sources said Minnelli resists wheelchairs because she fears appearing fragile and worries a chair could 'overshadow her legacy.'
"She hates looking fragile," a close associate confided. "She's terrified the chair will overshadow her legacy."

But an emotional producer said: "She doesn't have to move anymore – we move for her."

Recently, the Hollywood icon's half-sister Lorna Luft opened up about the Oscar winner's health status and how they stay in contact often.

"She's great," Lorna told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She's in Los Angeles."

She continued: "We talk on the phone a lot, because I live back in New York. So, everything's really, really—she's great."

