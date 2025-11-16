EXCLUSIVE: Coke, Catholic Guilt, Explosive 'Little Man Syndrome' Rages… And Lots More Coke — Radar Unpacks Everything You Need to Know About Martin Scorsese's Pitch-Black Soul

Featuring interviews with longtime collaborators Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Francesca Scorsese, as well as stars such as Cate Blanchett, Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, the series lays bare the chaos, addiction, and guilt that shaped his greatest films – and fueled his inner torment.

At its heart lies Catholic Scorsese's lifelong battle between faith and sin. "Who are we? What are we, I should say, as human beings?" he says in the series' opening. "Are we intrinsically good or evil?… this is the struggle. And I struggle with it all the time."

Raised in a devout Catholic family and once intent on becoming a priest, Scorsese's fascination with sin and salvation would later fuel Mean Streets, Taxi Driver and The Last Temptation of Christ.

Yet, as his fame rose, his own temptations nearly destroyed him.

"The problem is that you enjoy the sin!" he admits in the documentary. "That's the problem I've always had! I enjoy it. When I was bad, I enjoyed a lot of it."