EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Engagement Bombshell — 'Friends' Star 'Secretly Planning to Get Hitched to Hypnotherapist Lover' Despite 'Gold-Digger' Fears
Nov. 16 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is quietly preparing for what insiders describe as a "full-scale Greek wedding," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pals say they are convinced the Friends star has gotten secretly engaged to hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 50 – despite some in her circle voicing fears that the wellness coach may be "more interested in her bank balance than her heart."
Aniston Goes Instagram-Official with Visible Diamond
Aniston recently stunned fans earlier this month when she went Instagram-official with Curtis to celebrate his 50th. A black-and-white photo showed the pair embracing, with a diamond band clearly visible on her left hand.
She captioned the post: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."
Curtis responded with a kissing emoji, sending speculation into overdrive. The couple, who began dating in the spring after being introduced by a friend, were first photographed together in July on a yacht in Mallorca.
Curtis has since accompanied her to the New York premiere of The Morning Show and to a launch for her haircare brand LolaVie. According to multiple sources, the ring is no accident.
One long-time friend of Aniston said: "Jen's playing things close to the chest, but she's been confiding that she feels totally secure with Jim. She told us, 'He's the person I've been hoping to find,' and she's already mentioning a wedding overseas."
'Gold-Digger' Fears Emerge in Star's Inner Circle
Another friend claimed Aniston dropped an even bigger hint she's plotting to get hitched to Curtis.
Another friend said Aniston offered an even clearer clue, noting: "She told us, 'I'm not someone who does long engagements.' Everyone saw that as proof she's already moving ahead with the wedding plans."
However, those close to her say not everyone in her orbit is celebrating.
A separate source said: "There's huge excitement, of course, but there's also a lot of anxiety. Some friends think Jim enjoys the spotlight a little too much. A few have said they worry he's a gold-digger. They don't want Jen hurt again."
'Love Guru' Captivates Star with 'Sincerity'
Curtis, an author and self-described "love guru," fueled attention when he posted his own birthday message featuring the same photo Aniston used.
"If this is a dream, I don't want to wake up," he wrote. He later advised a follower asking about late-life relationships: "Same as you do at 22 and 32, but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity. When you love yourself, you will magnetise more love to you."
Insiders say Aniston is captivated by that sincerity. One source close to the actress told us: "She's completely smitten. She's been telling friends he's brightened every part of her life. Jim has her laughing all the time and brings her a sense of peace she hasn't experienced in years."
Aniston Brushes Off Warnings, Convinced He's 'The Real Deal'
But the concerns persist. A friend uneasy about how fast things have moved said: "Jim entered her very public world at lightning speed. Some of us think he's presenting himself as this enlightened partner and soulmate to shape how people see him. There's definitely some concern about what his intentions really are."
Still, those close to the couple say Aniston is brushing off the warnings. Another insider said: "She's told us, 'I understand exactly who he is. You don't have to shield me.' Jen is convinced he's the real deal."
Aniston has had only one public relationship since her 2018 split from Justin Theroux.
Before that, she was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.
Friends say the actress believes her latest relationship marks a new chapter. One source said: "Jim has really reached Jen on a deep level. She keeps saying she's excited for the day she becomes Mrs Curtis."
For now, Aniston is declining to confirm the engagement chatter.
As one friend put it: "She's beaming, she's radiant, and she keeps telling us to just wait and see."