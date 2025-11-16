EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Engagement Bombshell — 'Friends' Star 'Secretly Planning to Get Hitched to Hypnotherapist Lover' Despite 'Gold-Digger' Fears

Aniston recently stunned fans earlier this month when she went Instagram-official with Curtis to celebrate his 50th. A black-and-white photo showed the pair embracing, with a diamond band clearly visible on her left hand.

She captioned the post: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

Curtis responded with a kissing emoji, sending speculation into overdrive. The couple, who began dating in the spring after being introduced by a friend, were first photographed together in July on a yacht in Mallorca.

Curtis has since accompanied her to the New York premiere of The Morning Show and to a launch for her haircare brand LolaVie. According to multiple sources, the ring is no accident.

One long-time friend of Aniston said: "Jen's playing things close to the chest, but she's been confiding that she feels totally secure with Jim. She told us, 'He's the person I've been hoping to find,' and she's already mentioning a wedding overseas."