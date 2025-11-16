Rock Star in Crisis: Yungblud Cancels The Rest of His 2025 Tour After Shock Medical Warning From Doctors

In a message shared on social media, Yungblud reflected on what he described as an extraordinary year, saying 2025 had been "truly unbelievable". However, he revealed that routine medical testing had "raised some concerns" regarding both his voice and his bloodwork, leading to an unexpected halt in his touring schedule.

"I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year," he wrote. Acknowledging his tendency toward exhausting work habits, he added: "It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a f--- about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f--- around."

The singer said he is "reluctantly" cancelling all remaining 2025 shows, affecting scheduled performances in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and multiple dates across Latin America. The decision, he admitted, has not been easy. "My heart is broken," he said.