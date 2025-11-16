Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Music

Rock Star in Crisis: Yungblud Cancels The Rest of His 2025 Tour After Shock Medical Warning From Doctors

Photo of Yungblud
Source: MEGA

Yungblud, 28, announced he is taking a break from touring until the end of the year on his doctor’s orders.

Profile Image

Nov. 16 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

British rocker Yungblud has announced he will pause touring until the end of the year, following medical advice prompted by recent concerns over his vocal and bloodwork health, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 28-year-old musician, born Dominic Harrison in Doncaster, had been scheduled to perform multiple U.S. dates throughout November before resuming his Idols World Tour in the U.K. in April 2026.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cancelled Tour Dates

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Yungblud was scheduled to perform multiple U.S. concerts in November and begin the Idols World Tour in the U.K. in April 2026.

In a message shared on social media, Yungblud reflected on what he described as an extraordinary year, saying 2025 had been "truly unbelievable". However, he revealed that routine medical testing had "raised some concerns" regarding both his voice and his bloodwork, leading to an unexpected halt in his touring schedule.

"I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year," he wrote. Acknowledging his tendency toward exhausting work habits, he added: "It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a f--- about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f--- around."

The singer said he is "reluctantly" cancelling all remaining 2025 shows, affecting scheduled performances in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and multiple dates across Latin America. The decision, he admitted, has not been easy. "My heart is broken," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Health Scare

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Yungblud explained that he typically pushes himself to the brink but this time must take health warnings seriously.

Despite the setback, Yungblud emphasized that safeguarding his long-term well-being was essential. "I don't want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do, but I promise I will make it up to you."

Fans in the United States will receive full refunds for cancelled shows. Yungblud also promised a gift to supporters who sign up through a link he provided, writing: "I never take anyone's love, support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time."

Looking ahead, he reassured fans that more performances are being planned. "USA, I will see you next year. Mexico and LATAM we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It's gonna be unbelievable. I can't wait. Dom x."

Yungblud's Busy Year

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Fires Back at Death Rumors — Country Icon Slams Sister's Post Begging for Prayers That Sent Fans Into a Panic

Robert Irwin

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin 'Completely Under the Hollywood Spell Right Now' – and Is Leaving Family Members Fearing He'll 'Never' Return to Australia Zoo

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

He acknowledged fans may be frustrated but promised to make it up to them.

Yungblud has been actively promoting his latest album, Idols, released in June. The record recently earned him a Grammy nomination for best rock album, along with a nod for best rock song for the track Zombie. He also received recognition for his performance of Changes at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning farewell concert.

The artist — whose hits include I Think I’m Okay with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker — continues to expand his impact on the music scene, including through BludFest, his affordable U.K. festival. His previous albums, Weird! (2020), Yungblud (2022) and Idols have all topped the U.K. charts.

Earlier this year, he was honored with the disruptor of the year award at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards in Liverpool.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.