Rock Star in Crisis: Yungblud Cancels The Rest of His 2025 Tour After Shock Medical Warning From Doctors
Nov. 16 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
British rocker Yungblud has announced he will pause touring until the end of the year, following medical advice prompted by recent concerns over his vocal and bloodwork health, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 28-year-old musician, born Dominic Harrison in Doncaster, had been scheduled to perform multiple U.S. dates throughout November before resuming his Idols World Tour in the U.K. in April 2026.
Cancelled Tour Dates
In a message shared on social media, Yungblud reflected on what he described as an extraordinary year, saying 2025 had been "truly unbelievable". However, he revealed that routine medical testing had "raised some concerns" regarding both his voice and his bloodwork, leading to an unexpected halt in his touring schedule.
"I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year," he wrote. Acknowledging his tendency toward exhausting work habits, he added: "It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a f--- about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f--- around."
The singer said he is "reluctantly" cancelling all remaining 2025 shows, affecting scheduled performances in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and multiple dates across Latin America. The decision, he admitted, has not been easy. "My heart is broken," he said.
Health Scare
Despite the setback, Yungblud emphasized that safeguarding his long-term well-being was essential. "I don't want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do, but I promise I will make it up to you."
Fans in the United States will receive full refunds for cancelled shows. Yungblud also promised a gift to supporters who sign up through a link he provided, writing: "I never take anyone's love, support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time."
Looking ahead, he reassured fans that more performances are being planned. "USA, I will see you next year. Mexico and LATAM we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It's gonna be unbelievable. I can't wait. Dom x."
Yungblud's Busy Year
Yungblud has been actively promoting his latest album, Idols, released in June. The record recently earned him a Grammy nomination for best rock album, along with a nod for best rock song for the track Zombie. He also received recognition for his performance of Changes at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning farewell concert.
The artist — whose hits include I Think I’m Okay with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker — continues to expand his impact on the music scene, including through BludFest, his affordable U.K. festival. His previous albums, Weird! (2020), Yungblud (2022) and Idols have all topped the U.K. charts.
Earlier this year, he was honored with the disruptor of the year award at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards in Liverpool.